India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 2019 in Cardiff: Bumrah Gets Quick Wickets

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 28, 2019, 9:20 PM IST

Match 10, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 28 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bowl)

Bangladesh need 280 runs in 202 balls at 8.31 rpo

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

21:14(IST)

There is a change of keepers by the Indians as Dinesh Karthik has been relieved of his duties. MS Dhoni is ready with his gloves now. Expect much more chances being created now. Bangladesh are now 74/2 after 15 overs. 

21:08(IST)

Kuldeep continues. The good thing is that he seems to be flighting the ball that gives him a greater chance of creating wicket opportunities. He is just one wicket away from striking form. So after 14 overs Bangladesh are 67/2. 

21:05(IST)
21:01(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack now. He hasn't been in the best of form lately, but this is his chance to regain his confidence. Let's see how it goes for him now. It's a tight over from him as he gives away 5 runs. Bangladesh move to 56/2 in 12 overs. 

20:54(IST)

OUT: Bumrah has another wicket as he gets the ball to swing away from Shakib and the batsman plays one on to the stumps. What an excellent delivery from Bumrah to dismiss Shakib for a first ball duck. Bangladesh are 49/2 in 10 overs. 

20:50(IST)

Bumrah gets the first breakthrough and it's Sarkar who will have to walk back to the pavilion. The left-hander departs after a well-made 25 as he inside edges one to the wicketkeeper.

20:45(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes into the attack and gives away just one run in his first over. This is an important game for both Bhuvneshwar and Shami who are fighting for a spot in the XI.

20:41(IST)

Finally some intent from Liton Das. The right-hander first times one down the ground before hammering Bumrah towards deep mid-wicket for another boundary to collect 11 runs from the over.

20:35(IST)

Good back to back overs from Bumrah and Shami. Only three runs off the last two overs. Bangladesh will have to make sure that they don't fall behind and will have to take some risk every now and then. They are 36 for no loss at the end of seven overs.

20:27(IST)

Bangladesh are off to a decent start here. Soumya Sarkar in particular is looking in fine form and Bangladesh are 33 for no loss at the end of five overs. 

20:16(IST)

A much better over from Shami but Liton still managed to slice one delivery over point for a boundary. Three overs done and Bangladesh are 22 without loss.

20:12(IST)

Bumrah comes into the attack and has straightaway started causing trouble to Liton and Sarkar. Bangladesh still managed four runs from the over.

20:08(IST)

What a start for Soumya Sarkar and Bangladesh! The left-hander first played a picture-perfect straight drive before ending the over with an upper cut for six. 12 runs from the first over.

20:03(IST)

And, we are back. Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar have come out to open the innings for Bangladesh, while Shami will start the proceedings for India.

19:43(IST)
19:41(IST)
19:35(IST)

OUT! Shakib gets Dhoni but the former Indian captain has looked his very best today and that is excellent news. Skips down the track, is beaten and the ball clatters into middle stump. He walks back for a 78-ball 113 which included eight fours and seven sixes. 

Ravindra Jadeja then walks in and immediately gets into action, slamming a four and a six as India finish on a towering 359/7. That's 160 runs in the last 15 overs. Rahul came in and scored a scintillating ton before Dhoni brought back memories of the old. Can Bangladesh chase it down though? Join us back in 40 minutes to so to find out. 

19:28(IST)
19:25(IST)
19:25(IST)

100! It might just be a warm-up but man if there was a way to announce yourself before a major competition, Dhoni does how to do it. He has looked all class today. Started off slowly but once he got his groove, he pummeled the bowlers like only he knows. Launches Abu Jayed into orbit straight down the ground, raises his bat and soaks in the applause. A century of the highest order. Eight fours, six sixes - if this is a precursor to the World Cup, Indian fans, get ready for a ride. He then celebrates it with a six over fine leg. What a knock!

19:19(IST)
19:17(IST)

Dinesh Karthik is the new man, loud shout for lbw the second ball he faces but the umpire is unmoved. Shakib immediately ask for the review. No go, the ball clearly pitched outside off and the umpire's decision stands. India 327/6 after 48 overs. 

19:14(IST)

Pandya tells Dhoni, 'please wait, Sire let me show off some of my skills as well.' He starts off the 48th over by massacaring Shakib over the deep midwicket boundary and then tonks him wide of long on for a four. 

He looks to go again but this time he does not get enough elevation. Thumps it but hits it straight into the hands of Sabbir at long on for 21. 

19:10(IST)

CRRRUCNH! You cannot bowl length at this stage to Dhoni. Rubel wasn't far off but it is all a matter of millimeters isn't it? Looks for the yorker, misses and Dhoni gets under it to deposit it over long on for a massive six. Ends the over with a pull that races down to the fine leg boundary and that helps Dhoni move to 99. 

19:04(IST)

That's Dhoni of the old. Oh, that strong bottom hand is in all its glory. Pandya starts the over with powerful slam past the bowler before Dhoni follows up with two fours, one just over long on and one dead straight. He moves to 88, India 295/5 after 46 overs. 

19:01(IST)

 Six overs to go in the innings and probably the two finest cricketers out in the middle. Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni very well can change the course of a game in a matter of a few overs and Bangladesh will hope they are not on the wrong side of, The teaser has been presented with Dhoni tonking Rubel for a hack over long on. Five overs to go, India are 280/5.

18:55(IST)

OUT! Rahul falls soon after notching up a century to a rather innocuous delivery from Sabbir Rahman. On leg stump, Rahul looks to scoop it but the ball catches his gloves and deflects back onto the stumps. He falls for 108 (99) but he certainly done the job for his side and more importantly effectively secured a spot in India's playing eleven for the first game.

18:48(IST)

100 of the very best! If that isn't making a statement just ahead of your side's first game at the World Cup, I don't know what is. Rahul has looked all class today not once looking out of place. He might have come to England as a backup opener but this superlative century cannot be ignored. He really couldn't have timed his 100 any better, to be honest. Reached there off 94 balls which included 12 fours and three sixes. 

18:45(IST)

Banged in short by Rahman and Rahul has been out there long enough to not miss out on those deliveries. Goes onto the backfoot and absolutely plunders it over deep square leg for a six. Rahman has something to say to Rahul but the batsman isn't the least bothered. He might just be saying, 'Have a look at the scorecard, mate!'

18:40(IST)

Rahul meanwhile is cruising to a 100 while Dhoni too is looking like he is having a net out in the middle. The Bangladesh captain has been forced to bring back his ace pacer Mustafizur Rahman into the attack and even that hasn't brought any luck. India 243/4 after 40 overs. How many can they get in the back end? 

The ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up game between India and Bangladesh will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming for the game is available on Hotstar.

PREVIEW: India’s chilly and overcast welcome to the English summer is expected to continue in Cardiff in their second warm-up match against Bangladesh on Tuesday. The maximum temperature will be hovering around 16 degrees with chance of occasional showers at the heart of Wales as India look to check their batting woes after the rude awakening against New Zealand. Cardiff, of course, has been home to Team India’s coach Ravi Shastri who was the overseas professional for Glamorgan in the 1980s. But homecoming apart, there is no love lost between the two neighbours.

The last ODI between the two sides was the Asia Cup final when a hobbling Kedar Jadhav (23 n.o.) guided India to the title with the three-wicket win off the final ball. While Jadhav might not be hobbling in England, he is still not a 100 per cent fit as India realized after the first warm-up game. Jadhav was seen sitting with a ice-bag on his left shoulder, which he had injured during IPL-12, after fielding for a couple of over in the New Zealand innings. India, though, have other trouble looking beyond Jadhav. The team slipped to 81 for 6 at the Oval against some brilliant swing bowling by Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham and Co. The No. 4 position is far from being a done deal with KL Rahul failing after the experiment at the position in the warm-up tie.

Bangladesh, unlike India, need to get a taste of English conditions after their first warm-up was called off without a ball being bowled on Sunday. Mashrafe Mortaza’s side have the advantage of coming from Ireland after winning the tri-series also involving West Indies. So English weather and conditions will not be completely alien to them. Bangladesh, although ranked No. 7, are not easy prey by any means and India will look to get as much match practice for their batsmen as possible, weather permitting of course!

In-form players

India

Jasprit Bumrah: He has been Virat Kohli’s trump card in all formats of the game for a couple of seasons now. There is no better paceman than him in the world, whether he is bowling with the new ball or at the end of the innings. 85 wickets in 49 ODIs at an average of 22.15 make him a priceless commodity for any skipper as he proved with his pin-point yorker to dismiss Kiwi Colin Munro in the warm-up game.

Bangladesh

Shakib al Hasan: He will come into the World Cup as the world’s No. 1 all-rounder in the ODIs. He notched up a couple of half-centuries in the Ireland tri-series and has shown the desire to bat higher up the order to take initiative. Against a top side like India, Shakib will need to step up his game although this is just a practice tie.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Abu Jayed, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Soumya Sarkar
