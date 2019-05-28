India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 2019 in Cardiff: Bumrah Gets Quick Wickets

19:35(IST)

OUT! Shakib gets Dhoni but the former Indian captain has looked his very best today and that is excellent news. Skips down the track, is beaten and the ball clatters into middle stump. He walks back for a 78-ball 113 which included eight fours and seven sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja then walks in and immediately gets into action, slamming a four and a six as India finish on a towering 359/7. That's 160 runs in the last 15 overs. Rahul came in and scored a scintillating ton before Dhoni brought back memories of the old. Can Bangladesh chase it down though? Join us back in 40 minutes to so to find out.