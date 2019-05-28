India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 2019 in Cardiff: India Look to Sort Out Batting Woes

13:30(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's warm-up clash between India and Bangladesh. The top-order will ideally like an extended session in the middle but injured Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar's lack of game time will certainly be a bigger worry for India ahead of their final World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh here Tuesday. The top heavy Indian line-up flattered to deceive in bowling-friendly conditions at the Oval as Trent Boult troubled them with both swing and seam movement. The six-wicket defeat against New Zealand however won't be a big worry for Virat Kohli as he has some bigger issues to take care of.