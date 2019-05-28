India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 2019 in Cardiff: India Move Closer Towards Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 28, 2019, 11:26 PM IST

Match 10, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 28 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bowl)

Bangladesh need 98 runs in 4 balls at 147 rpo

Highlights

23:26(IST)

OUT: Ninth wicket falls for Bangladesh and Chahal gets his third. Saifuddin departs for 18 and Bangladesh are 262/9. This is an excellent performance by the Indians in both batting and bowling. 

23:20(IST)

Vijay Shankar gets one right finally. He manages to hit the pads of Saifuddin. But he is saved by the umpires. India would look to bundle out the opposition. It's 253/8. 

23:13(IST)

Vijay Shankar gets another over. He would look to get a wicket here. But Shaifuddin dances down the track and gets a four. Another over comes to an end. It;s 239/8 after 46 overs. 

23:06(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav finishes his spell and it's and excellent one by the chinaman. He ends with figures of 3/47. This looks all but over for Bangladesh. After 44 overs it's 228/8. 

23:01(IST)
22:55(IST)

OUT: Bangladesh are losing wickets in a heap here. Now Jadeja gets into the act and castles Sabbir Rahman. The ball hurries on to the batsman as he tries to cut it, but chops it on to the stumps instead. Bangladesh are now 216/8. 

22:51(IST)

OUT: Make it two in two as Kuldeep removes Hossain on the very first ball. He invites the batsman into a shot, and gets him stumped. Keeper Dinesh Karthik does a good job behind the stumps. Bangladesh are 216/7. 

22:50(IST)

OUT: Kuldeep has a big wicket here. Mushfiqur, 90, tries to go for a slog sweep, He is castled. An excellent innings comes to an end. Bangladesh are 216/6 now. 

22:46(IST)
22:43(IST)

Kuldeep has been on the expensive side. But he has got a confidence-boosting wicket. And there is an appeal for and LBW against Sabbir Rahman. It looks close as Kohli has gone for the review. The batsman survives. After 38 overs it's 201/5. 

22:39(IST)
22:33(IST)

OUT: Kuldeep continues. He really needs to gain some confidence here. The target for now looks out of reach for Bangladesh. And finally he gets one. A short one sees Mahmudullah dance down the track, and he misses the line of the ball completely. He is bowled for 9. Bangladesh are 191/5. 

22:28(IST)
22:21(IST)

OUT: Chahal has another wicket here. He traps Mohammad Mithun right in front and he is adjudged out by the upmires. Double blow for Bangladesh as the score moves to 169/4. And Chahal is on a hattrick. Mahmudullah faces the ball and he survives. It's 169/4. 

22:16(IST)

OUT: Finally India has a wicket. Chahal has got the wicket of well-set Das as he invites the batsman into a shot and the latter is stumped by Dhoni. Das departs for 73 off 90 balls. Bangladesh are now 169/3 in 31.3 overs. 

22:11(IST)

This is a slow period for India, where the spinners are not able to create enough pressure on the batsmen. This will have to change come the actual competition. Another Jadeja over comes to an end. Bangladesh are 164/2 in 31 overs. 

22:05(IST)

FIFTY FOR RAHIM: Another fifty by a Bangladesh batsman, and this time Rahim raises his bat. This has been excellent batting by this pair who is taking their team forward without any risks. They could well be going for the target with nothing to lose in the practice match. After 28.3 overs it's 158/2. 

22:01(IST)

Another change in the bowling as now Jadeja is introduced into the attack. India are in dire need of wickets here. After 27 overs Bangladesh are 151/2. 

21:58(IST)
21:50(IST)

FIFTY FOR DAS: This has been a good partnership for Bangladesh and they are challenging the Indians. The wickets are hard to come by. Liton Das brings up his fifty too. But the match is still in India's grip. After 24 overs Bangladesh are 125/2. 

21:42(IST)

Chahal comes into the attack and he has been a wicket-taker for India. Here also he has managed to invite the batsmen into big shots. Excellent bowling by him. After 22 overs Bangladesh move to 111/2. 

21:38(IST)
21:30(IST)

There is a change in bowling as Vijay Shankar comes into the attack. But Mushfiqur glides one through third man for a four. Still he bowls good lines. Another over comes to an end. Bangladesh are 91/2 in 19 overs. 

21:24(IST)

There is a good partnership building between Mushfiqur and Liton. But they need to up the ante if they want to make a chase out of this one. Yet another over comes to an end and now Bangladesh are 81/2 in 17 overs. 

21:14(IST)

There is a change of keepers by the Indians as Dinesh Karthik has been relieved of his duties. MS Dhoni is ready with his gloves now. Expect much more chances being created now. Bangladesh are now 74/2 after 15 overs. 

21:08(IST)

Kuldeep continues. The good thing is that he seems to be flighting the ball that gives him a greater chance of creating wicket opportunities. He is just one wicket away from striking form. So after 14 overs Bangladesh are 67/2. 

21:05(IST)
21:01(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack now. He hasn't been in the best of form lately, but this is his chance to regain his confidence. Let's see how it goes for him now. It's a tight over from him as he gives away 5 runs. Bangladesh move to 56/2 in 12 overs. 

20:54(IST)

OUT: Bumrah has another wicket as he gets the ball to swing away from Shakib and the batsman plays one on to the stumps. What an excellent delivery from Bumrah to dismiss Shakib for a first ball duck. Bangladesh are 49/2 in 10 overs. 

20:50(IST)

Bumrah gets the first breakthrough and it's Sarkar who will have to walk back to the pavilion. The left-hander departs after a well-made 25 as he inside edges one to the wicketkeeper.

The ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up game between India and Bangladesh will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming for the game is available on Hotstar.

PREVIEW: India’s chilly and overcast welcome to the English summer is expected to continue in Cardiff in their second warm-up match against Bangladesh on Tuesday. The maximum temperature will be hovering around 16 degrees with chance of occasional showers at the heart of Wales as India look to check their batting woes after the rude awakening against New Zealand. Cardiff, of course, has been home to Team India’s coach Ravi Shastri who was the overseas professional for Glamorgan in the 1980s. But homecoming apart, there is no love lost between the two neighbours.

The last ODI between the two sides was the Asia Cup final when a hobbling Kedar Jadhav (23 n.o.) guided India to the title with the three-wicket win off the final ball. While Jadhav might not be hobbling in England, he is still not a 100 per cent fit as India realized after the first warm-up game. Jadhav was seen sitting with a ice-bag on his left shoulder, which he had injured during IPL-12, after fielding for a couple of over in the New Zealand innings. India, though, have other trouble looking beyond Jadhav. The team slipped to 81 for 6 at the Oval against some brilliant swing bowling by Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham and Co. The No. 4 position is far from being a done deal with KL Rahul failing after the experiment at the position in the warm-up tie.

Bangladesh, unlike India, need to get a taste of English conditions after their first warm-up was called off without a ball being bowled on Sunday. Mashrafe Mortaza’s side have the advantage of coming from Ireland after winning the tri-series also involving West Indies. So English weather and conditions will not be completely alien to them. Bangladesh, although ranked No. 7, are not easy prey by any means and India will look to get as much match practice for their batsmen as possible, weather permitting of course!

In-form players

India

Jasprit Bumrah: He has been Virat Kohli’s trump card in all formats of the game for a couple of seasons now. There is no better paceman than him in the world, whether he is bowling with the new ball or at the end of the innings. 85 wickets in 49 ODIs at an average of 22.15 make him a priceless commodity for any skipper as he proved with his pin-point yorker to dismiss Kiwi Colin Munro in the warm-up game.

Bangladesh

Shakib al Hasan: He will come into the World Cup as the world’s No. 1 all-rounder in the ODIs. He notched up a couple of half-centuries in the Ireland tri-series and has shown the desire to bat higher up the order to take initiative. Against a top side like India, Shakib will need to step up his game although this is just a practice tie.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Abu Jayed, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Soumya Sarkar
