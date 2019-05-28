India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 2019 in Cardiff Highlights: As it Happened

The ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up game between India and Bangladesh will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming for the game is available on Hotstar.
PREVIEW: India’s chilly and overcast welcome to the English summer is expected to continue in Cardiff in their second warm-up match against Bangladesh on Tuesday. The maximum temperature will be hovering around 16 degrees with chance of occasional showers at the heart of Wales as India look to check their batting woes after the rude awakening against New Zealand. Cardiff, of course, has been home to Team India’s coach Ravi Shastri who was the overseas professional for Glamorgan in the 1980s. But homecoming apart, there is no love lost between the two neighbours.
The last ODI between the two sides was the Asia Cup final when a hobbling Kedar Jadhav (23 n.o.) guided India to the title with the three-wicket win off the final ball. While Jadhav might not be hobbling in England, he is still not a 100 per cent fit as India realized after the first warm-up game. Jadhav was seen sitting with a ice-bag on his left shoulder, which he had injured during IPL-12, after fielding for a couple of over in the New Zealand innings. India, though, have other trouble looking beyond Jadhav. The team slipped to 81 for 6 at the Oval against some brilliant swing bowling by Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham and Co. The No. 4 position is far from being a done deal with KL Rahul failing after the experiment at the position in the warm-up tie.
Bangladesh, unlike India, need to get a taste of English conditions after their first warm-up was called off without a ball being bowled on Sunday. Mashrafe Mortaza’s side have the advantage of coming from Ireland after winning the tri-series also involving West Indies. So English weather and conditions will not be completely alien to them. Bangladesh, although ranked No. 7, are not easy prey by any means and India will look to get as much match practice for their batsmen as possible, weather permitting of course!
In-form players
India
Jasprit Bumrah: He has been Virat Kohli’s trump card in all formats of the game for a couple of seasons now. There is no better paceman than him in the world, whether he is bowling with the new ball or at the end of the innings. 85 wickets in 49 ODIs at an average of 22.15 make him a priceless commodity for any skipper as he proved with his pin-point yorker to dismiss Kiwi Colin Munro in the warm-up game.
Bangladesh
Shakib al Hasan: He will come into the World Cup as the world’s No. 1 all-rounder in the ODIs. He notched up a couple of half-centuries in the Ireland tri-series and has shown the desire to bat higher up the order to take initiative. Against a top side like India, Shakib will need to step up his game although this is just a practice tie.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Abu Jayed, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Soumya Sarkar