India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2nd ODI Match Live Coverage

Shere Bangla National Stadium will play host for the second One Day International of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday. Bangladesh are leading by 1-0 and they need another victory to get done and dusted with the series.

The Indians were let down by their batting unit. The top four batters comprising Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer failed to score even 30 runs. KL Rahul was the lone warrior for the team with a knock of 73 runs. However, no other batter stood up and India ended up scoring only 186 runs.

Bangladesh also had trouble scoring runs on the surface. Liton Das gave a good start to the team with a knock of 41 runs. However, the failure of the middle order put the hosts in a tough spot. The partnership of 51 runs for the last wicket between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman proved instrumental for the team and they score a win by one wicket.

Bangladesh will aim to continue the good performance while India will be hoping to get back into the game and level the series.

When will the 2nd ODI match India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The game will be conducted on December 07, Wednesday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the 2nd ODI match India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 11:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

India vs Bangladesh match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

India vs Bangladesh match is available to be streamed live on the Bangladesh Cricket YouTube channel.

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Match, India probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Kuldeep Sen, Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Deepak Chahar

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Match, Bangladesh probable playing XI against India: Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan

