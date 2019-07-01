India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch ICC World Cup 2019 Match on Live TV & Online

India vs Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2019 on July 2nd (Tuesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs BAN).
A loss to England, Vijay Shankar ruled out of the tournament with injury, and maybe another player in KL Rahul under a little bit of fitness cloud. India are having a bit of a wobble at the stage of the World Cup when they'd have liked to be peaking.
But the good news is India have time to get back on track. The pursuit begins almost immediately as they face off Bangladesh on Monday (July 2), only one day after their game against England. While India look for a comeback, Bangladesh will be playing a virtual knockout. They can't qualify for the semifinals if they lose either of their remaining league matches.
The game against England was important for India. They had been unbeaten till then, and needed a stern test before going to the latter stages of the tournament. The bowlers and batsmen were put under the pump by England, who scored 337 for 7. India responded with 306/5. Both the bowlers and batsmen shone in parts, but couldn't sustain the good phases for long enough.
It was a result that, according to batting coach Sanjay Bangar, would make India open to different team combinations. The ground dimensions came under the scanner, with one side having a 59-metre boundary. England's batsmen targetted India's spinners successfully through that side of the ground; Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 88 from 10 overs while Kuldeep Yadav gave 72.
It's unlikely India will 'drop' either spinner for the performance, but Bangar said India would be open to playing three seamers considering the size of the boundaries. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is fit and available for selection, and could add depth to the batting too. It could particularly be an option against subcontinent sides; India are to face Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the next two matches.
India are unlikely to make drastic changes to their batting unit. They've got in Rishabh Pant to add a left-handed option in the middle order, and are set to persist with him. Pant becomes more crucial in Birmingham given the dimensions - he could target the smaller boundary - and the presence of left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan.
Questions about their middle order continue to follow them after every passing match, and with good reason. Neither Kedar Jadhav nor MS Dhoni are the fastest of scorers, so India will have to figure out how to utilise them. Bangar said India also have Ravindra Jadeja in mind, but it's unlikely he'll replace Jadhav straightaway.
In short, India have plenty to ponder despite being second in the table.
Bangladesh have a clear scenario - beat India and Pakistan, hope New Zealand beat England, and make it to the semifinal. Easier said than done, but certainly not beyond their dreams.
Bangladesh have defeated South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan and have been competitive throughout even in losses. The man leading the charge is Shakib, who has 476 runs and 10 wickets in what is already becoming a dream tournament. He has enjoyed batting at No. 3, guiding the side brilliantly from there.
Mushfiqur Rahim has played a silent hand too, scoring 327 runs including a century and two half-centuries. If the other senior - Tamim Iqbal - joins the party, Bangladesh could give more teams a run for their money. Tamim has only 205 runs from six innings with a lone fifty.
Bangladesh's batting line up suffered a scare when Mahmudullah injured his calf in the game against Afghanistan, but he has regained fitness. He trained in the nets and is set to play on Tuesday.
Bangladesh's issues are in their bowling - they don't have express pace or a quality wrist spinner, and rely heavily on Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib. That the match will be played on a used pitch will bring their slower bowlers into play, but the shorter boundaries could negate the advantage too. It's here that India have an advantage in a bowler like Jasprit Bumrah.
Probable XI:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman.
India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch ICC World Cup 2019 Match on Live TV & Online
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019
IND v BANBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019
NZ v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019
WI v AFGLeeds All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings