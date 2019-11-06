Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

AFG AND WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 1st ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 November, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

156/5 (34.2)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: AFG VS WI

live
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

06 Nov, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Perth PS

09 Nov, 201914:00 IST

3rd ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

11 Nov, 201914:00 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Dehradun

14 Nov, 201918:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Mahmudullah on Verge of Achieving 50 T20I Sixes

Rajkot: Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah Riyad is on the verge of adding another record to his name when his side takes on hosts India in the second match of the three-match rubber at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Thursday. Bangladesh stunned the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue by seven wickets in the first T20I in Delhi and will now be aiming to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Mahmudullah is just two sixes away from completing a half-century of maximums in the shortest format of the game and if he achieves the feat on Thursday, the Bangladesh skipper will become the first cricketer from his nation to achieve it.

Apart from him, Tamim Iqbal has 41 sixes to his name in T20I cricket while banned Shakib Al Hasan has 33. Mushfiqur Rahim has hit 31 sixes.

Last Sunday, Bangladesh beat India by seven wickets in the series opener, chasing down a modest target of 149 with ease. It was their first victory over India in the shortest format.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 09 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Perth PS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Mon, 11 November, 2019

WI v AFG
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 November, 2019

WI v AFG
Dehradun All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
