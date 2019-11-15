Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Mayank Agarwal Notches Second Double Ton in Test Cricket

Mayank Agarwal brought up his second Test double ton on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Indore on Friday (November 15).

Cricketnext Staff |November 15, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
Mayank Agarwal brought up his second Test double ton on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Indore on Friday (November 15).

Agarwal reached the landmark by launching Mehidy Hasan for a six over long-on – his fifth six of the match at that point which saw him score at a quick pace after he reached the hundred-run mark.

There was an amusing moment after he reached 200. While celebrating, Agarwal held up two fingers to skipper Virat Kohli who raised three fingers in return, asking the opener to score a triple hundred.

He was looking on course for a triple ton but ended up holing out to deep mid-wicket when on 243, with Mehidy the man dismissing him.

His innings consisted of 8 sixes – the most hit by an Indian batsman in a single Test innings.

Agarwal’s maiden double hundred in Tests came during the first of three Tests against South Africa in Vizag earlier this year, when he scored 215 in the first innings.

The 28-year old’s Test career is still in its early stages as this is only his 8th Test but he has already made one opening spot his own.

He’s established himself as a reliable opening batsman since making his Test debut against Australia in the Boxing Day Test in 2018, scoring two half-centuries in two matches during the series.

Earlier, Mayank got to 150 in 234 balls and was batting on 156 at tea after scoring his 100 from 183 balls. At the start of the day, Mayank was batting on 37 with Cheteshwar Pujara who scored 54.

Mayank joined hands with India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for a 190-run stand for the fourth wicket.

The day belonged to Mayank who drove, cut and pulled to perfection and even stepped out to smash Mehidy for sixes.

As the Bangladesh bowlers tired, the job became easier for Mayank as he became more aggressive and displayed his full repertoire in front of the spectators who were thoroughly entertained.

