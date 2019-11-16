Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Mayank Scales New Heights as Opener, Another High for Skipper Kohli

India opener Mayank Agarwal is slowly rising in stature at the international level and his 243 against Bangladesh at Indore, which was highly appreciated by Virat Kohli, is a testimony to that. This was Agarwal's second double ton in a space of three Tests, that speaks volumes about the kind of the form, the youngster has been in.

Cricketnext Staff |November 16, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
En route 243, Agarwal smashed a ton of records. For starters, this is the 5th highest individual score by an Indian opener in Tests. Interestingly, all the top four spots are occupied by Virender Sehwag.

m1

Not only that Agarwal added 206 on day two — joint 5th most runs in a single day of a Test by an Indian. Once again this list is topped by Virender Sehwag, who smashed 284 against Sri Lanka in 2009.

m2

This was Agarwal's 2nd double-century in 2019. He is the 6th Indian to score 2 or more double hundreds in a calendar year. He is also the 8th opener to do so in Tests. This double-century is also the 4th by an Indian in last four Tests.

m3

Even though it wasn't the best of matches for Kohli the batsman, Kohli the skipper registered another unprecedented feat in Tests. This was Kohli’s tenth innings win as India captain.

m4

He surpassed MS Dhoni's 9 wins. The third on the list is Mohammad Azharuddin, who had eight such wins under his belt.

