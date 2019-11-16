India vs Bangladesh | Mayank Scales New Heights as Opener, Another High for Skipper Kohli
India opener Mayank Agarwal is slowly rising in stature at the international level and his 243 against Bangladesh at Indore, which was highly appreciated by Virat Kohli, is a testimony to that. This was Agarwal's second double ton in a space of three Tests, that speaks volumes about the kind of the form, the youngster has been in.
India vs Bangladesh | Mayank Scales New Heights as Opener, Another High for Skipper Kohli
India opener Mayank Agarwal is slowly rising in stature at the international level and his 243 against Bangladesh at Indore, which was highly appreciated by Virat Kohli, is a testimony to that. This was Agarwal's second double ton in a space of three Tests, that speaks volumes about the kind of the form, the youngster has been in.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGIndore HCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGIndore HCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSGabba, Brisbane All Fixtures
Team Rankings