Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

106 (30.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

110/2 (29.2)

India lead by 4 runs
Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

312/1 (87.0)

Australia lead by 72 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

144/4 (51.0)

New Zealand trail by 209 runs
Live

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Super League - Match 23, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 22 November, 2019

1ST INN

Bangla Tigers *

0/0 (0.0)

Bangla Tigers
v/s
Maratha Arabians
Maratha Arabians

Toss won by Bangla Tigers (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Mehidy Hasan Replaces Liton Das as Like-for-like Concussion Substitute

Mehidy Hasan was named as a like-for-like concussion substitute for Liton Das during Bangladesh's second and final Test against India in Kolkata on Friday.

Cricketnext Staff |November 22, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Mehidy Hasan Replaces Liton Das as Like-for-like Concussion Substitute

Mehidy Hasan was named as a like-for-like concussion substitute for Liton Das during Bangladesh's second and final Test against India in Kolkata on Friday (November 22).

Liton sustained the concussion after being hit in the helmet by a rising delivery from Mohammed Shami. He received some treatment on the field for a bit before lunch was called.

In the post-lunch session, Mehidy came out to bat as his replacement. He will not be able to bowl as he is replacing the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Das had looked good during his brief stay at the crease, with his score of 24 being the second best score of the innings after opener Shadman Islam's 29.

Hasan had a forgettable time out in the middle, lasting 13 balls and scoring 8 runs thanks to two boundaries but his stay at the crease came to an end thanks to a blinder of a catch from Cheteshwar Pujara at mid-wicket off Ishant Sharma's bowling.

Ishant would eventually end the first innings with figures of 5-22 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 106.

day night testindia vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh 2019KolkataLiton DasMehidy HasanPink Ball Test

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more