India vs Bangladesh | Mehidy Hasan Replaces Liton Das as Like-for-like Concussion Substitute

Mehidy Hasan was named as a like-for-like concussion substitute for Liton Das during Bangladesh's second and final Test against India in Kolkata on Friday (November 22).
Liton sustained the concussion after being hit in the helmet by a rising delivery from Mohammed Shami. He received some treatment on the field for a bit before lunch was called.
In the post-lunch session, Mehidy came out to bat as his replacement. He will not be able to bowl as he is replacing the wicketkeeper-batsman.
Das had looked good during his brief stay at the crease, with his score of 24 being the second best score of the innings after opener Shadman Islam's 29.
Hasan had a forgettable time out in the middle, lasting 13 balls and scoring 8 runs thanks to two boundaries but his stay at the crease came to an end thanks to a blinder of a catch from Cheteshwar Pujara at mid-wicket off Ishant Sharma's bowling.
Ishant would eventually end the first innings with figures of 5-22 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 106.
