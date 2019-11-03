Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma felt his side made too many mistakes in the field and that saw them ending up on the losing side of the first T20I against Bangladesh at New Delhi on Sunday (November 3).
“It was a defendable score, and we made mistakes on the field. The guys are a bit inexperienced, and they can learn from that, perhaps not make them the next time,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
“Not to take credit away from Bangladesh. They put us under pressure right from the start when we were batting.”
Rohit also felt that the lack of decisive reviewing from the side didn’t help their cause either as he felt India’s first innings target of 148-6 was competitive.
“The reviews were a mistake from our side; not to talk about it at least and the first ball he played on the back foot, we thought it was going down leg.
“The next one on the front foot, but we forgot how short he is! We weren't up to the mark on the field, but batting-wise I think we put up a competitive score.”
Yuzvendra Chahal’s showing with the ball was one of few silver linings for India and Rohit was full of praise for the experienced spinner.
“Chahal was always welcomed into this format. He's crucial to this team, and he showed how important he is in the middle overs, when the batsmen are set.
“He completely understands what he needs to execute and that makes it a little easier for the captain as well.”
The next T20I will take place at Rajkot on November 7 (Thursday).
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs Bangladesh | Mistakes in the Field Main Cause of Defeat: Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma felt his side made too many mistakes in the field and that saw them ending up on the losing side of the first T20I against Bangladesh at New Delhi.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 2, 2019, 10:27 PM IST
SDMC Undertakes Water Sprinkling to Curb Pollution Around Arun Jaitley Stadium
Cricketnext Staff | November 2, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
Leander, Gopichand Invited to Historic Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens
Cricketnext Staff | November 2, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
Simon Taufel Seconds Sourav Ganguly's Belief, Says Day-Night Test is the Future
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Tue, 05 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZNelson
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 05 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSCanberra
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019
MOZ v MAWCanberra
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGCanberra All Fixtures
Team Rankings