India vs Bangladesh | Mistakes in the Field Main Cause of Defeat: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma felt his side made too many mistakes in the field and that saw them ending up on the losing side of the first T20I against Bangladesh at New Delhi.

Cricketnext Staff |November 4, 2019, 12:32 AM IST
Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma felt his side made too many mistakes in the field and that saw them ending up on the losing side of the first T20I against Bangladesh at New Delhi on Sunday (November 3).

“It was a defendable score, and we made mistakes on the field. The guys are a bit inexperienced, and they can learn from that, perhaps not make them the next time,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Not to take credit away from Bangladesh. They put us under pressure right from the start when we were batting.”

Rohit also felt that the lack of decisive reviewing from the side didn’t help their cause either as he felt India’s first innings target of 148-6 was competitive.

“The reviews were a mistake from our side; not to talk about it at least and the first ball he played on the back foot, we thought it was going down leg.

“The next one on the front foot, but we forgot how short he is! We weren't up to the mark on the field, but batting-wise I think we put up a competitive score.”

Yuzvendra Chahal’s showing with the ball was one of few silver linings for India and Rohit was full of praise for the experienced spinner.

“Chahal was always welcomed into this format. He's crucial to this team, and he showed how important he is in the middle overs, when the batsmen are set.

“He completely understands what he needs to execute and that makes it a little easier for the captain as well.”

The next T20I will take place at Rajkot on November 7 (Thursday).

