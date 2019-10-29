Mominul Haque has been named captain of the Bangladesh Test team while Mahmudullah will lead the T20I side in their upcoming tour of India in the wake of the suspension handed out to current incumbent Shakib Al Hasan by the International Cricket Council, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reportedly announced on Tuesday.
Taijul Islam has been named as Shakib's replacement in the Test and T20I sides. Mohammad Saifuddin, who was ruled out of the series with injury and Tamim Iqbal who is sitting out due to personal reasons, have been replaced by Abu Haider Rony and Mohammad Mithun respectively.
Pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman also makes a return to the Test squad.
T20I squad: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Animul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam.
Test squad: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mossadek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs Bangladesh | Mominul Named Bangladesh Test Captain, Mahmudullah Leads T20I Side
Mominul Haque has been named captain of the Bangladesh Test team while Mahmudullah will lead the T20I side in their upcoming tour of India
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 28, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
Bangladesh Cricketers Earn Pay Rise After Strike
Cricketnext Staff | October 26, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Tamim Iqbal to Miss T20I Series Against India, Imrul Kayes Called Up as Replacement
Cricketnext Staff | October 25, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Injured Mohammad Saifuddin ruled out of India T20I series
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019
SL v AUSGabba, Brisbane
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Play-off T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019
UAE v SCODubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Play-off T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019
TBC v HKDubai All Fixtures
Team Rankings