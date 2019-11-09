Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AFG AND WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 November, 2019

2ND INN

West Indies

247/9 (50.0)

West Indies
v/s
Afghanistan
Afghanistan*

146/5 (34.1)

Afghanistan need 101 runs in 94 balls at 6.44 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: WI VS AFG

live
WI WI
AFG AFG

Lucknow

09 Nov, 201914:00 IST

3rd ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Nagpur VG

11 Nov, 201914:00 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201918:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201918:00 IST

More Than 50,000 Fans Expected on First Three Days of Eden Gardens Day-Night Test

Eden Gardens is expected to witness a turnout of more than 50,000 spectators on the first three days of India's first ever Day Night Test.

PTI |November 9, 2019, 8:40 PM IST
More Than 50,000 Fans Expected on First Three Days of Eden Gardens Day-Night Test

Eden Gardens is expected to witness a turnout of more than 50,000 spectators on the first three days of India's first ever Day Night Test against Bangladesh from November 22-26.

"More than 50,000 people to witness India's first PinkBall D/N Test at EdenGardens each day for first three days as demand for tickets shoot through the roof," the Cricket Association of Bengal tweeted on Saturday.

Giving a breakup, a CAB official said 50,000 tickets include about 17,000 were sold online, while the remaining were distributed among affiliated members.

"It's for the first three days and the demands are really high. Rest 16,000-odd will go for counter sales after November 14. We are expecting a full house," the official said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will ring the customary Eden Bell to start the proceedings on day one.

Both India and Bangladesh will be playing their first ever pink ball Test and Hasina will be among a starry gathering which will also include Union home minister Amit Shah, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

The CAB will also felicitate a galaxy of Indian sports stars including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, tennis star Sania Mirza, world badminton champion PV Sindhu and six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom among others.

"Specially designed mementos will be given to the dignitaries while they will also make round of the stadium aboard golf carts," the source added.

The CAB will also felicitate the team members of Bangladesh-India first ever Test in 2000, a game where Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, made his debut as Test captain.

day night testeden gardensindia vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh 2019Indian cricket teamOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Mon, 11 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Nagpur VG

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
see more