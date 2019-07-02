India vs Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman – India’s Nemesis Continues Good Run

Bangladesh recovered from a 180-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to restrict India to 314 in the World Cup 2019 league match at Edgbaston on Tuesday, 2nd July. At 251/4 in 40 overs, India were expected to make a 330-plus total but Mustafizur Rahman turned up at the death overs to pick up regular wickets and choke the Indian batsmen.
Mustafizur bowled four overs out of the final 10 and conceded just 24 runs off them while picking up the wickets of MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik and Mohammed Shami. Known for his cutters, yorkers and slower variations in the death, Mustafizur once again played a pivotal role for Bangladesh in those final 10 overs to give his side some momentum heading into the break.
In the death overs this World Cup, Mustafizur has had mixed returns. In four matches, he has gone at less than or equal to six runs per over while in two of them he has conceded 10-plus runs per over.
He has taken 9 of his 15 wickets in this World Cup in this phase of the innings. In the period between the last World Cup in 2015 and this World Cup, Mustafizur was among the most premier death bowlers. He took 29 wickets in 31 innings and bowled at an economy of less than six with a dot ball percent of 45.45.
In World Cup 2019, Mustafizur is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets in the tournament so far. The next best is Shakib Al Hasan with 11 wickets but none except Soumya Sarkar has a better average than the left-arm seamer. What's a little surprising is that his economy rate has been above six runs per over. All of Bangladesh's mainstream fast bowlers have gone for above run-a-ball in this World Cup and Mustafizur is no exception.
Overall in ODIs, though, the economy is under control at 5.12 but the rate of taking wickets is better in the World Cup.
With a 5/59 at Birmingham, Mustafizur has registered his third four-plus wicket haul against India in ODIs. Among Bangladesh bowlers, Mustafizur has had the most success against India in ODIs in terms of average. His 20 wickets - the next best after Mashrafe Mortaza - have come in just seven matches and he strikes at an impressive rate of 18.7, again the best for any Bangladesh bowler against India.
None of Mustafizur's four-plus wicket hauls have seen Bangladesh lose either. Of the six times, he took four or more wickets prior to this game at Edgbaston, Bangladesh have won all. His two other best hauls against India both came in Dhaka in 2015 - 5/50 and 6/43.
