India vs Bangladesh: Mustafizur's Five-for Keeps Bangladesh in Hunt After Rohit Ton

Birmingham: Rohit Sharma scored the fourth century of the World Cup but Mustafizur Rahman's five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh fight back and keep India to 314 for 8 at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 2).
India opted to bat first and made the most of good batting conditions, courtesy an opening stand of 180 from 29.2 overs between Rohit and KL Rahul, who made 77 off 92 balls. However, they stumbled towards the end adding only 134 runs from 124 balls after the fall of the first wicket.
Bangladesh missed a great chance to dismiss Rohit early when Tamim Iqbal dropped a straightforward catch at deep square-leg off Mustafizur Rahman when the batsman was on 9. Rohit made Bangladesh pay for the error, unleashing an all-out attack.
Rohit targeted the gentle medium pace of Mashrafe Mortaza and also hit a couple of boundaries off Mustafizur as India scored 69 in the first 10 overs, their highest in the phase this World Cup. He didn't spare Shakib Al Hasan too, hitting him for a six through the short boundary to bring up his half-century off 42 balls.
The shot of the day, though, was a brilliant straight loft off Mustafizur that went all the way.
At the other end, Rahul played anchor, getting the occasional boundary and giving it to Rohit to do all the attacking. Rohit went past his century pushing Shakib for a single to the off-side, getting there in the 29th over taking only 90 balls.
Rohit had plenty of time to make it big, but Bangladesh had a sigh of relief when he fell just one ball later, mishitting Soumya Sarkar's medium pace to cover. Rahul fell three overs later, tamely nicking Rubel Hossain to the wicketkeeper.
Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant kept India going for a brief while before Mustafizur applied the brakes with a double-wicket maiden in the 39th over. He had Kohli caught at deep square-leg for 26, before Hardik Pandya nicked to slip for a two-ball duck.
From 180 for no loss, India had slipped to 237 for 4 but Pant kept powering them with typically attacking strokes. He hit three fours off Saifuddin after Mustafizur's double-wicket maiden, making his intentions clear.
Pant fell in the 45th over, missing out on a half-century narrowly. Dinesh Karthik too managed only 8, while Dhoni stayed nearly till the end to score 35 off 33 balls.
India scored only 63 runs in their last 10 overs.
