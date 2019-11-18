Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Never Felt Left Out During Rehab & Training: Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha says that he never felt left out of the India Test side amid the rigours of rehabbing a shoulder injury and training for a comeback.

Cricketnext Staff |November 18, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Never Felt Left Out During Rehab & Training: Wriddhiman Saha

India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha says that he never felt left out of the Test side amid the rigours of rehabbing a shoulder injury and training for a comeback and felt like he was back into the groove of things immediately after his return.

"Of course when you are out of the side, it’s always difficult to return to limelight. But I always stayed positive during my rehab. I never thought about what would happen next. I just concentrated on my rehab and training," he told The Indian Express.

"In fact, I never felt like I was left out. When I returned to domestic cricket and played the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Bengal earlier this year, it felt like I straightaway got into the groove."

He added that he didn't expect to come back into the side straightaway as Rishabh Pant had performed well during the tour of Australia.

"It (conversation with team management on me playing) wasn’t required. Rishabh was playing. He performed well in Australia. So it was quite natural that he would play. The West Indies was India’s first Test assignment after the Australia tour. And Rishabh was an automatic choice."

Saha, who has since found his way back into the side thanks in no small part toh Pant's scratchy form with the bat, is now preparing for a challenging time in the upcoming Day-Night Test in Kolkata, which will be the first time both India and Bangladesh play a Test match under floodlights.

Saha admits that picking the ball under lights is tough especially after the ball gets old and added that players will have to adapt to the challenge during the match itself as even the extra practice afforded to both sides due to the first Test ending early won't necessarily help eliminate the problem.

"Under lights the ball will move and all our fast bowlers clock 140kph or more. When I played the CAB Super League final, picking the pink ball under lights was a tad difficult after it got old.

"You can’t eliminate the problem in two days’ practice. You have to adapt during the game."

