Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Nagpur VG

11 Nov, 201914:00 IST

1st Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201918:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201918:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Never Thought of This Even in Dreams: Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar blew away the Bangladesh batting order in the third T20I to hand India a 2-1 series win at the VCA Stadium here on Sunday.

IANS |November 11, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Never Thought of This Even in Dreams: Deepak Chahar

Nagpur: Deepak Chahar blew away the Bangladesh batting order in the third T20I to hand India a 2-1 series win at the VCA Stadium here on Sunday.

With the visitors chasing a target of 175, the 27-year-old Rajasthan seamer bagged 6 wickets for just 7 runs, including a hat-trick, from 3.2 overs to return with the best ever figures in the history of T20 internationals, surpassing the previous record held by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis who scalped 6/8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Man of the Match Chahar's heroics on Sunday took his series tally to 8 wickets for 56 runs in 10.2 overs, earning him the Man of the Series award.

"I never thought of this, not even in my dreams. I have been trying to work hard since my childhood and my efforts have paid off," Chahar said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Chahar dismissed Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar upfront before breaking a 98-run stand between Mohammad Naim and Mohammad Mithun that had put Bangladesh in cruise mode. He then wiped out the tail with a hat-trick, the first by an Indian male cricketer, and 12th overall, in T20 internationals.

"Rohit was planning to give me the crucial overs and the management wanted to do the same. I always focus on the next ball and keep doing that until I complete my spell," Chahar said.

Deepak Chaharindia vs bangladesh 2019rohit sharma

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Mon, 11 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Nagpur VG

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5264 263
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9072 259
see more