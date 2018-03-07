India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy, 2nd T20I When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Sri Lanka, who have been beaten fair and square by India in their umpteen battles over the past six months, pulled one back in style on yesterday courtesy Kusal Perera's special knock (a 37-ball 66).
The home team's surprise victory has also spiced up the tournament, which until yesterday, was expected to be dominated by India. Defending a decent 174 for five, the inexperienced bowling attack did not have an answer to Perera's relentless aggression. Yuvzendra Chahal, the only frontline spinner in the eleven, too was not spared.
Captain Rohit Sharma, however, backed the young guns to deliver against Bangladesh. "Our bowlers tried everything they could, but sometimes it doesn't come off the way you want it to. I felt we have enough experience in our bowling line-ups. Yes, they are new in the scene, but they've put in performances. I had a lot of confidence going into the game," said Rohit after the five-wicket loss.
First Published: March 7, 2018, 3:56 PM IST