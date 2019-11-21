India vs Bangladesh: No Rain Predicted For Second Test in Kolkata
India's first day-night Test promises to be a cracker at the Eden Gardens. Having won the first Test against Bangladesh already, India would like to pocket their 12th series win at home. For that the stage is set, and the weather at Kolkata looks great for the Test match.
