India vs Bangladesh | Not Just Pace, Spinners Too Would be a Threat With the Pink Ball
The extra lacquer also means the ball will appear new for more time than the red ball, which, along with cooler temperatures in evenings, aid pacers. The extra shine also means pacers won't get reverse swing, but they can still do plenty with the traditional swing they get.
India vs Bangladesh | Not Just Pace, Spinners Too Would be a Threat With the Pink Ball
The extra lacquer also means the ball will appear new for more time than the red ball, which, along with cooler temperatures in evenings, aid pacers. The extra shine also means pacers won't get reverse swing, but they can still do plenty with the traditional swing they get.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 19, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Would Like to See Mayank Agarwal Continue Scoring Big in Second Year: Sunil Gavaskar
Cricketnext Staff | November 17, 2019, 8:13 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Indian Pacers at an Advantage With the Pink Ball: Aminul Islam
Cricketnext Staff | November 17, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Test Cricket Needs Rejuvenation: Sourav Ganguly on Day-Night Match
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSGabba, Brisbane
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings