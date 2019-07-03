starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Pant a Developing Fielder, Needs to Work on Throwing: Fielding Coach, Sridhar

Cricketnext Staff |July 3, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Pant a Developing Fielder, Needs to Work on Throwing: Fielding Coach, Sridhar

Birmingham: One of the challenges of having three wicketkeepers in the playing eleven, like India had against Bangladesh at Edgbaston, is that two of them have to field. While Dinesh Karthik has played as a second 'keeper and is no stranger to fielding, Rishabh Pant is a work in progress, especially in the outfield.

India's fielding coach R Sridhar said Pant's throwing and 'awareness' are areas to work on given he will be fielding in the outfield in the upcoming games too.

"A lot of work has to go into him, first of all he needs to improve his technique in throwing and he also needs to get in mind to be an outfielder," Sridhar said. "But what we have now, we'll have to use him in the appropriate positions. That is why Virat (Kohli) and MS (Dhoni) are always keen to keep him in the right place at the right time and get the best out him. Last game he saved five runs which is a huge bonus, and he took a catch as well. So no complaints.

"Obviously, Dinesh actually being a wicketkeeper is quite a reasonably good fielder too. You see he pulls off some good saves at backward point. That's a big plus for us. Rishabh is somebody who is developing into a fielder, he needs to do this a little more to get the awareness, to get a hang of it. That's why we keep harping about using the fielders in the same positions so that they get the idea, the awareness using various aspects of their skills."

Sridhar said adjusting their fielding tactics according to ground dimensions was an important factor too, pointing to the short boundaries on one side of the pitch at Edgbaston.

"This is mostly awareness, see what we spoke today morning as well and what we saw in the last game against England as well, this ground is a little like Eden Gardens," he explained. "Once you get beaten there is no way you are going to chase it down. In a ground like this, there is no use in running around towards the boundary line. You have to cut the angle. We're used to playing in such fast outfields and we'll have to be aware of the boundaries. They're not always in the spherical shape. So awareness is a key thing and we always think about it before every game here."

Talking about India's progress in the World Cup, Sridhar said the loss to England on Sunday helped them finetune their combination.

"I think the game against England threw us a lot of answers. It was a fantastic game," he said. "It was not that we were completely outperformed or outbeaten by England. So whatever happened, result apart, there were lot of answers we got in terms of our combination and what we need to do. Probably we may play them again at the same venue. So I think it was a terrific game to play. Because it's very difficult to play 11 games on the trot and win all 11.

"Sometimes when you lose you learn more than when you win. When you win or keep winning, sometimes some of the mistakes go unnoticed. But suddenly you have a hiccup and then you realise this is what we need to do and make those adjustments. So that was a great learning phase, the England game."

dinesh karthikicc world cup 2019Indiaindia vs bangladeshR SridharRishabh Pant

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019 | India Have Found Their No.4 Batsman: Yuvraj Backs Pant
Cricketnext Staff | July 2, 2019, 8:43 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | India Have Found Their No.4 Batsman: Yuvraj Backs Pant

India vs Bangladesh | 15 Years Later, Dinesh Karthik Finally Makes his World Cup Debut
Cricketnext Staff | July 2, 2019, 7:54 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | 15 Years Later, Dinesh Karthik Finally Makes his World Cup Debut

India vs Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman – India’s Nemesis Continues Good Run
Cricketnext Staff | July 2, 2019, 10:15 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman – India’s Nemesis Continues Good Run

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more