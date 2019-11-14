Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

150 (58.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

86/1 (26.0)

India trail by 64 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Plan Bowling According to Each Batsman: Mohammed Shami

The Indian bowling attack, namely the fast bowlers, continued to enhance their reputation as a dangerous lot as they picked seven of the 10 Bangladesh wickets in Indore on the first day of the first Test match. Mohammed Shami, who bowled an absolute corker to claim Mushfiqur Rahim’s wicket, finished with three wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav picked two each.

Cricketnext Staff |November 14, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Plan Bowling According to Each Batsman: Mohammed Shami

The Indian bowling attack, namely the fast bowlers, continued to enhance their reputation as a dangerous lot as they picked seven of the 10 Bangladesh wickets in Indore on the first day of the first Test match. Mohammed Shami, who bowled an absolute corker to claim Mushfiqur Rahim’s wicket, finished with three wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav picked two each.

“I want to bowl according to the conditions and the situation. I want to stick to my plans,” Shami said at the end of play.

Shami’s dismissal of Rahim was one of the highlights of the day as he set up the batsman with variations in angles alongside keeping a probing line all through before going wide and bringing one back in sharply to knock over off.

“I have been going wide of the crease too in the last two years. I plan according to the batsman. You always enjoy when you do well for your team and country.”

“I was thinking about the hat-trick during the tea break.”

The next delivery by Shami swung even more as Mehidy Hasan Miraj was adjudged lbw for a duck, leaving Shami with a hat-trick opportunity after tea.

However that was not to happen, but India quickly managed to wrap things up and bundle out Bangladesh for 150.

india vs bangladesh 2019mohammed shami

Related stories

India vs Bangladesh | Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes Third Indian to Take 250 Test Wickets at Home
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 2:09 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes Third Indian to Take 250 Test Wickets at Home

India vs Bangladesh | Shakib's Absence Like Losing Two Players: Mominul Haque
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 8:20 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Shakib's Absence Like Losing Two Players: Mominul Haque

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Placed on Top With Big Lead
Cricketnext Staff | November 13, 2019, 3:41 PM IST

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Placed on Top With Big Lead

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more