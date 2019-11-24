Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

615/9 (201.0)

England trail by 207 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Playing With New Pink Ball Was Challenging: Mominul

India imposed their authority on Bangladesh in Kolkata Test and won the match by an innings and 46 runs. Such was India’s performance that they didn’t give a chance to the opposition to show some fight.

Cricketnext Staff |November 24, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Playing With New Pink Ball Was Challenging: Mominul

India imposed their authority on Bangladesh in Kolkata Test and won the match by an innings and 46 runs. Such was India’s performance that they didn’t give a chance to the opposition to show some fight.

After the heavy loss, stand in skipper Mominul Haque addressed the issue and said that there is a lot of work to be done to improve their performance in Tests.

“Definitely a bit concerned and it's very disappointing for everyone. We have to learn from the last two games and not repeat mistakes. I think the Pink Ball was challenging especially because it moved a lot with the new ball,” Mominul said at the post match presentation.

But despite the heavy loss, Mominul did appreciate some performances by the Bangladeshi players.

“If we lose no problem, but there were some positives. Ebadot bowled well. Riyad bhai and Mushfiqur bhai batted well.”

Bangladesh had lost the first match in Indore by an innings and 130 runs. In fact, they had lost the T20I series too 2-1. Bangladesh’s only win on the entire tour came in the first T20I at Delhi.

india vs bangaldesh 2019Mominul Haque

Related stories

India vs Bangladesh | Pink Ball is Easier to Spot Than Red Ball: Sourav Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | November 23, 2019, 7:27 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Pink Ball is Easier to Spot Than Red Ball: Sourav Ganguly

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more