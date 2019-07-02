starts in
India vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Bhuvneshwar Likely for India, Bangladesh Unchanged

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2019, 7:48 AM IST
A hurt Indian side will take on a confident Bangladesh side in Match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday (July 2).

Having beaten in the tournament till they met England, India will be hurt by their first loss and more importantly the manner in which the lower order and the spinners failed to adapt to the conditions. While batting coach asserted that things weren’t as bad, deep down, India will be hurting from the loss and will want to get back to winning ways.

Bangladesh will come into the fixture on the back of a big win against Afghanistan and will be eager to stay alive in the competition by beating India.

Indian wrist spinners were carted for 160 runs which means that India may want to give one of them a break and bring back Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is fit and ready for selection.

Bangladesh will want to back the same combination for them which won them the game against Afghanistan. The only change they could make is to get Soumya Sarkar to open the batting after they opted for Liton Das to do that vs Afghans.

India Predicted Playing XI – Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI – Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudulah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman.

