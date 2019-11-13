Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh Predicted XI, 1st Test: Kohli Looks to go With Two Spinners

After a convincing win in the T20I series, India now face Bangladesh in two-match Test series. India have made a world record by winning 11 consecutive Tests series at home, and there is no reason why they can't win the 12th.

Cricketnext Staff |November 13, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh Predicted XI, 1st Test: Kohli Looks to go With Two Spinners

After a convincing win in the T20I series, India now face Bangladesh in two-match Test series. India have made a world record by winning 11 consecutive Tests series at home, and there is no reason why they can't win the 12th.

With the return of Virat Kohli in Tests, India will definitely get a huge boost. As for rest of the team is concerned, there seems to be no grey area.

Opening looks sorted with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, with Cheteshwar Puajara at number three.

Of Late Ajinkya Rahane has been among runs too which has worked wonders for the team.

As for bowling Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin have picked up wickets at will.

India predicted XI: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (C), Al-Amin Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedy Hasan, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadat Hossain

india vs bangladesh 2019Predicted XI

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more