India vs Bangladesh Predicted XI, 2nd T20I: India Look to Give Youngsters a Chance
After facing a shock defeat at the hands of Bangladesh, Team India would be looking to make a comeback in the series with a win in Rajkot on Thursday. Having said that, the management would look to keep giving youngsters a chance. In the first match, all-rounder Shivam Dube made his debut, but couldn't contribute to the team much.
India vs Bangladesh Predicted XI, 2nd T20I: India Look to Give Youngsters a Chance
After facing a shock defeat at the hands of Bangladesh, Team India would be looking to make a comeback in the series with a win in Rajkot on Thursday. Having said that, the management would look to keep giving youngsters a chance. In the first match, all-rounder Shivam Dube made his debut, but couldn't contribute to the team much.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 09 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGPerth PS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Mon, 11 November, 2019
WI v AFGLucknow
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 November, 2019
WI v AFGDehradun All Fixtures
Team Rankings