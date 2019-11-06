Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AFG AND WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 1st ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 November, 2019

2ND INN

Afghanistan

194 (45.2)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

87/2 (21.0)

West Indies need 108 runs in 174 balls at 3.72 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: AFG VS WI

live
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

06 Nov, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Perth PS

09 Nov, 201914:00 IST

3rd ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

11 Nov, 201914:00 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Dehradun

14 Nov, 201918:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh Predicted XI, 2nd T20I: India Look to Give Youngsters a Chance

After facing a shock defeat at the hands of Bangladesh, Team India would be looking to make a comeback in the series with a win in Rajkot on Thursday. Having said that, the management would look to keep giving youngsters a chance. In the first match, all-rounder Shivam Dube made his debut, but couldn't contribute to the team much.

Cricketnext Staff |November 6, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
Image: Twitter

After facing a shock defeat at the hands of Bangladesh, Team India would be looking to make a comeback in the series with a win in Rajkot on Thursday. Having said that, the management would look to keep giving youngsters a chance. In the first match, all-rounder Shivam Dube made his debut, but couldn't contribute to the team much.

The top of the order looks sorted with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. Manish Pandey, who missed out on the first match, would look to get a match. Also the management would like to give Sanju Samson a chance to play.

As far as the bowling is concerned, India would look to persist with Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed. In the spin department, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar could get a match.

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar

india vs bangladesh 2019Predicted XISanju SamsonShivam Dube

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 09 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Perth PS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Mon, 11 November, 2019

WI v AFG
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 November, 2019

WI v AFG
Dehradun All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
see more