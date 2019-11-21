Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan *

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England *

241/4 (90.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

India vs Bangladesh Predicted XI, 2nd Test: Kohli Looks to go With Same Team

India registered a convincing win in the first Test at Indore and now the action moves to Kolkata for the Day-night Test. With a lot of speculation going around, how the pink ball will behave, Virat Kohli will look to go with the same team in the second match.

Cricketnext Staff |November 21, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
Opening looks sorted with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, with Cheteshwar Puajara at number three.

Of Late Ajinkya Rahane has been among runs too which has worked wonders for the team.

As for bowling Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin have picked up wickets at will.

India predicted XI: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (C), Al-Amin Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedy Hasan, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadat Hossain

