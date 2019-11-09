Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Innings Break

AFG AND WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 November, 2019

1ST INN

West Indies *

247/9 (50.0)

West Indies
v/s
Afghanistan
Afghanistan

Toss won by Afghanistan (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: WI VS AFG

live
WI WI
AFG AFG

Perth PS

09 Nov, 201914:00 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Auckland

10 Nov, 201906:30 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Nagpur VG

10 Nov, 201919:00 IST

7th T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Nagpur VG

10 Nov, 201917:30 IST

India vs Bangladesh Predicted XI, 3rd T20I: India Look to Go With Same XI

After levelling the series against Bangladesh at Rajkot, Team India would look continue with the winning momentum at Nagpur and win the series.

Cricketnext Staff |November 9, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
For that they would like to persist with the same playing XI that played in the second T20I and not make a last-minute change. That mean India's opening pair looks sorted with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

KL Rhaul and Shreyas Iyer would look to add meat to the batting line up in the middle order, followed by all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Shivam Dube.

If at all, a concern could come from the fast bowling department where Khaleel Ahmed has looked out of sorts. On the other hand Deepak Chahar has impressed one and all.

In spin bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal has been mighty impressive and is in line to pick up his 50th T20I wicket.

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal

