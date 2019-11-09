India vs Bangladesh Predicted XI, 3rd T20I: India Look to Go With Same XI

After levelling the series against Bangladesh at Rajkot, Team India would look continue with the winning momentum at Nagpur and win the series.
For that they would like to persist with the same playing XI that played in the second T20I and not make a last-minute change. That mean India's opening pair looks sorted with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.
KL Rhaul and Shreyas Iyer would look to add meat to the batting line up in the middle order, followed by all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Shivam Dube.
If at all, a concern could come from the fast bowling department where Khaleel Ahmed has looked out of sorts. On the other hand Deepak Chahar has impressed one and all.
In spin bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal has been mighty impressive and is in line to pick up his 50th T20I wicket.
India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal
