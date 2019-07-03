starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Proud of The 'Fight' We Have Shown in The Tournament: Rhodes

AFP |July 3, 2019, 3:00 AM IST
Birmingham: Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes said he was "proud" of the way his team had fought against top sides at the World Cup even though they had ultimately fallen short.

Mashrafe Mortaza's side lost to India by 28 runs at Edgbaston on Tuesday to end their hopes of a place in semi-finals.

Bangladesh impressed during wins over South Africa and the West Indies and put in a spirited effort against defending champions Australia.

The Tigers fought back to limit India to 314 for nine in Birmingham on Tuesday after Rohit Sharma's 104 but they could only manage 286 all out despite 66 from star batsman Shakib Al Hasan.

"You know, it could well have been 370, 380, even 400 at one stage," said Rhodes. "So we were delighted that we showed a lot of spirit and a lot of fight to come back.

"It was pleasing to see some fight. I think it's a reflection of the team. We've only picked up the three victories.

"I'm very proud of the way we've played against a lot of the big teams, and I think that maybe we'll be the people's team for the amount of fight that we've shown."

Bangladesh take on Pakistan in their final league game on Friday and Rhodes said it would be a competitive match.

Pakistan will reach the semi-finals if hosts England lose to New Zealand and Sarfaraz Ahmed's side get past Bangladesh.

"I'm really looking forward to that game. I think we beat them in the Asia Cup, and they'll want to change that (Bangladesh won by 37 runs in 2018)," said Rhodes.

"We showed in some of the games we played this year that we're going to be a difficult side for Pakistan to beat.

"We know we'll have to play well again because they've run into a little bit of form in the back end of the tournament. But we're confident."

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more