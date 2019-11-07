Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Rishabh Pant Keeping Blunder Gives Liton Das Brief Reprieve

India's young sensation Rishabh Pant has been under the scanner for quite some time now due to his poor returns with the bat, but it is his mediocre wicket-keeping that has drawn him much criticism.

Cricketnext Staff |November 7, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
Another incident that raised questions about Pant's ability behind the stumps happened during the second T20I between India and Bangladesh at Rajkot. It was the sixth over of the innings, when leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turned one sharply from the middle-stump and foxed the batsman - Liton Das.

The latter was well out of his crease as Pant effected an easy stumping.

But the replays showed that Pant's gloves were not behind the stumps before collecting the ball. The umpires changed their decision and had to rule it a no ball.

According to MCC's rule 27.3 on wicket-keeping - The keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler.

But Pant eventually did make amends and managed to run Das out for 29.

