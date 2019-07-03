India vs Bangladesh | Rohit is the Best One Day Player Going Around Now: Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli did not hold back his elation at his team becoming the second to book their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019 with a 28-run win over Bangladesh on Tuesday at Edgbaston, and said he was happy to see the ‘Q’ in the table in front of their names.
Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli, also crediting Bangladesh for their fight said, “I mean Bangladesh has played some really good cricket in the tournament. They deserve a lot of credit for the fight they put up, even till the last wicket I think they were in the game with their intent. We had to work hard for the win but very happy that we saw 'Q' (Qualified) in front of the team in the table now.
Kohli was also all praise for the kind of innings that Rohit Sharma played to help put on a 300+ total in the first innings, and called him the “best one day player.”
“I have been watching it for years now, I have been saying it publicly, in my opinion Rohit is the best one day player around. When he plays, we are heading towards a big score and really happy with the way he's playing, he’s having the tournament of his life and it’s a joy to watch.
“That’s all you need in the changing room, when people see him bat the way he did, everyone is ready to go and strike from ball one. So really, really happy. Three more games to go, let’s hope he puts some more big scores there.
This was the first time in the tournament that India opted to play five bowlers in the starting XI, with Pandya, Bhuvneshwar, Shami, Bumrah and Chahal all included in the team. Kohli said that the inclusion of all five of them was deliberate, given the short boundaries at Edgbaston and the nature of the wicket to an extent.
“Look, playing with five bowlers was a gamble but we had to change the combinations because of the ground dimensions. It was a team selected specifically for this game, and we wanted to try out a perfect combination when we play with such a small boundary, as we can't be stubborn about playing with the same combination for every pitch and every dimension we play.
“We experienced that when Hardik was put under pressure but came back well in the tournament. He finds a way to contain runs and get you wickets, he's really looking forward to do stuff for the team and that's really helping his cricket. When he comes on to bowl he thinks as a batsman and that helps him to think, think what the batsmen could do. You always have that extra bit of cushion when you have someone like that, he actually wants the ball, so that he can check the body language (of batsmen).”
Finally, Kohli acknowledged that Jasprit Bumrah’s overs were going to be crucial towards the end, which is why he decided to get him out of the attack early.
“Bumrah's overs were always going to be crucial, you can bank on him. He's the number 1 bowler at the moment, and that’s for a reason. He can execute his plans. We can look to capitalise on situations when you can get those extra 30 runs.
Another game as an opportunity for us to do the same things we have done so far in the tournament, and I think that will keep us in the frame of mind heading towards the semi-final. And as I said, we are really really happy that we qualified for the semi-final with one more game to go, as a captain and as a team.
Rohit Sharma too, speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony said that he had a good feeling about his knock with the way he started his innings.
“I had a great feeling right at the start,” he said. “The pitch was good to bat on. Initially wanted to take some time and then assess where we go from there. That's how it has been for me at this World Cup. The first game against South Africa the conditions were challenging, so I had to take my time. Against England as well the pitch was two paced and wasn't coming onto the bat as normally I would like to and they used the slower balls really well. But again batting first there is no pressure of the scoreboard.
“Fortune favours the brave I guess (talking about his dropped catch when batting on nine runs), my game is all about piercing the field and once I am in there the idea is to put pressure on the bowlers. My mantra is whatever has happened in the past, keep it in the past. It is a new day. That is very important from a team's point of view, the guys who are batting well should carry on and get the team to a good total. What has happened today has happened, I need to focus on the next game now.”
India vs Bangladesh | Rohit is the Best One Day Player Going Around Now: Kohli
Related stories
Nikhil Narain | July 3, 2019, 1:05 AM IST
Qualification Scenarios: India Storm Into Semi-Finals With Hard-Fought Win, Bangladesh Crash Out
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019
NZ v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019
WI v AFGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019
BAN v PAKLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
IND v SLLeeds All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings