India vs Bangladesh | Rohit Sharma Asked Me to be Prepared to Bowl All My Overs: Shivam Dube

While Deepak Chahar was doing his thing at one end in Nagpur against Bangladesh, Shivam Dube, brought in to add meat to the batting in the final stages and as an additional bowler, was making his case for a longer stint in the Indian team.
Dube, who when included as the fifth bowler by skipper Rohit Sharma raised some eyebrows initially, finished the game with figures of 3/30 to help India clinch the T20I series.
“Rohit bhai (before the series) had told me to be ready to bowl all four overs in one of the coming games. So mentally I was ready. Rohit bhai came and said, bindaas daal, kuchh soch mat (Don’t overthink, bowl freely), I’m there to back you. Just bowl to your strength,” Dube told Indian Express.
“My main aim was to ensure I don’t give runs, but runs did leak initially. I backed myself and told myself that I will bowl to my strength. I was thinking if Mohammad Naim comes down the track, I will bowl a yorker. I had the intuition that he will charge. Once the game got over, everybody applauded and said I have the potential to be a good bowler, especially the way I used the yorker.”
Among the latest to be drafted into the side with an eye on the T20 World Cup next year, Dube believes learning and expectations are part and parcel of the ride.
“I will call it as the pressure of playing for India. But the support staff made me relax and ensured that I don’t feel that pressure. I’m thankful to them. They backed me, Ravi (Shastri) came and said don’t take tension, just play your game. They told me, ‘We are there for you.’”
“I’m happy that we won the series, but I am not satisfied because I feel my performance could have been better. It’s a learning process, every game I have tried to do better from the last.”
Dube came into the team with a reputation of being a big hitter and while he did not get to showcase his skills with the bat against Bangladesh he hopes to be able to live up to the reputation in the near future.
“Everyone in the team knew about me, what I have done in the past, and it’s natural that they will expect the same from me. I feel it’s just a start and I will try to improve. I did well with my bowling, and next I am hoping to do well with the bat.”
For Dube, however it is now back to the domestic circuit where he will looking to use those big hitting abilities for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.
