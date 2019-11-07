Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian Men's Player to Complete 100 T20Is

India stand-in captain Rohit Sharma created history as he became the first man from his country to play 100 T20I internationals during the second T20I against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Cricketnext Staff |November 7, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan (left) and Rohit Sharma. (Pic: AFP)

Rajkot: India stand-in captain Rohit Sharma created history as he became the first man from his country to play 100 T20I internationals during the second T20I against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Rohit joins Shoaib Malik of Pakistan (111) and Indian women's cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur (100) in becoming only the third cricketer to play 100 international matches in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit has been prolific in T20s, scoring 2452 runs with four hundreds to his name and 17 fifties.

Rohit on Sunday reclaimed the top spot in the list of highest run-scorer in T20 internationals during the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rohit has been trading the top spot with regular skipper Virat Kohli for some time now and it was the latter who was leading the chart with 2,450 runs to his name. Rohit was eight runs behind Kohli going into the first T20I against Bangladesh, and he closed the gap in the first over of the match.

It was Rohit's 99th T20I, taking him past Mahendra Singh Dhoni for most appearances in the shortest format for India.

Rohit has enjoyed a rich vein of form this year. After top scoring in the 2019 World Cup with 648 runs, he made his debut as an opener for India in Test cricket during the recent series against South Africa. He ended up scoring 529 runs in the series, which included a maiden Test double hundred.

(With IANS Inputs)

