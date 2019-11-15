Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

150 (58.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

493/6 (114.0)

India lead by 343 runs
Live

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Match 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 15 November, 2019

2ND INN

Deccan Gladiators

102/1 (10.0)

Deccan Gladiators
v/s
Delhi Bulls
Delhi Bulls*

40/3 (5.2)

Delhi Bulls need 58 runs in 26 balls at 13.38 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma & Cheteshwar Pujara Face R Ashwin First Time Under Lights

Senior India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and R Ashwin got a first feel of playing with the pink ball under lights during a day-end net session at the Holkar Stadium here on Friday.

PTI |November 15, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma & Cheteshwar Pujara Face R Ashwin First Time Under Lights

Senior India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and R Ashwin got a first feel of playing with the pink ball under lights during a day-end net session at the Holkar Stadium here on Friday.

With only two training sessions are possible under lights before the day/night Test at the Eden Gardens starting November 22, the Indian team is trying to make most of the time at their disposal.

Couple of days before the first Test, skipper Virat Kohli and other top-order batsmen had a throwdown session in the afternoon but Friday was the first time when they had a nearly 35-minute session under lights.

It was opener Rohit and premier spinner Ashwin, who spend considerable time in one of the nets with head coach Ravi Shastri keeping a close watch on the proceedings.

Skipper Virat Kohli spoke about adjusting to the new colour under lights and that precisely was the exercise as the two senior players faced each other.

Ashwin bowled with the semi-new ball as Rohit and later Pujara also had a go. In the other nets, reserve batsmen Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill faced throwdown experts Raghavendra and Nuwan Seneviratne.

But it was the first net on which all eyes were trained on as Rohit was seen trying to give Ashwin the charge. Rohit and Pujara took turns to face Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep incidentally was very effective during the first Duleep Trophy that was played with pink Kookaburra balls as the batsmen were unable to pick the seam when the left-arm wrist spinner would flight the deliveries.

Kohli, his Test team deputy Ajinkya Rahane and Ashwin have all spoken in unison that pink ball with more lacquer will swing more and fast bowlers are expected to remain in business for a fair amount of time.

"Obviously, it's a challenge to play with the pink ball. The ball has a lot more lacquer. I haven't even bowled a single ball with the pink ball. Obviously I just saw it. Sometimes I don't understand if its orange or pink, still coming to terms with that," Ashwin had said on Thursday after the first day's play against Bangladesh.

Kohli, on his part, said that he would be interested to find out how the "old ball behaves and how the dew conditions can be countered".

Rahane said that with pink SG expected to swing more than the traditional 'SG Test', the batsmen "need to play late and close to their body".

Cheteshwar Pujaraday night testindia vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh 2019Pink balR Ashwinrohit sharma

Related stories

India vs Bangladesh | Day-Night Test Will be a Challenge For Ashwin, Jadeja: Laxman
Cricketnext Staff | November 15, 2019, 3:54 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Day-Night Test Will be a Challenge For Ashwin, Jadeja: Laxman

India vs Bangladesh | Know What to Expect from Pink Ball, Need Practice: Cheteshwar Pujara
Cricketnext Staff | November 11, 2019, 1:01 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Know What to Expect from Pink Ball, Need Practice: Cheteshwar Pujara

India vs Bangladesh | India Test Players Begin Practice With Pink Ball in Bangalore
Cricketnext Staff | November 11, 2019, 10:09 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh | India Test Players Begin Practice With Pink Ball in Bangalore

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more