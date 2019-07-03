India vs Bangladesh | Rohit Sharma: India's Run-Machine At The Top

Rohit Sharma blasted 104 off just 92 deliveries and helped India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs in Birmingham and secure a semi-final berth.
Rohit has almost been Bradmanesque in the 2019 World Cup.
He is the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 544 runs in just 7 innings at a stunning average of 90.66 and strike rate of 96.96.
His exploits include 4 hundreds – the joint-highest in any single World Cup, along with Kumar Sangakkara in 2015. His run aggregate in this World Cup is the fifth-highest of all-time after Sachin Tendulkar (673 in 2003), Matthew Hayden (659 in 2007), Mahela Jayawardene (548 in 2007) and Martin Guptill (547 in 2015). Rohit may well top this list as India has a minimum of two matches left in the tournament.
122 not out in 144 deliveries in a successful 228-run chase against South Africa, 57 off 70 balls against Australia, 140 off 113 deliveries against Pakistan, 102 off 109 against England and 104 off 92 against Bangladesh – Rohit has given three Man of the Match performances so far in the tournament.
It was Rohit’s 180-run opening partnership with KL Rahul that laid the foundation for a big Indian score against Bangladesh at Edgbaston – it was the highest opening stand of the tournament. Overall, Rohit has been involved in 4 hundred partnerships in the tournament – the three others include 127 with Shikhar Dhawan against Australia, 136 against KL Rahul against Pakistan and 138 with Virat Kohli against England.
Rohit usually likes to take his time to settle and then accelerates later in his innings – he took 65 deliveries for his first 50 against England and 70 against South Africa.
But he came out with a more aggressive mindset against Bangladesh in Birmingham. Rohit pulled Mashrafe Mortaza for a blistering six off the fourth delivery of the innings. He looked in no mood to mess around and came down the track and deposited Mohammad Saifuddin into the extra cover stands. He registered his fifty in 45 balls hitting three fours and as many sixes.
Rohit continued on his merry ways and hammered Mosaddek Hossain over long on into the second tier. He welcomed Mustafizur with a straight six into the sightscreen off the first ball off the 23rd over. He soon registered his 26th ODI hundred – off just 90 deliveries and was dismissed thereafter. But had done enough to ensure that India had laid the platform to put up a total beyond Bangladesh’s grasp.
Rohit has aggregated 874 runs in 15 World Cup matches at an average of 67.23 – it is the third-highest average (min. 10 innings) in World Cup history after Lance Klusener (124) and Andrew Symonds (103).
He is among the greatest openers in ODI history, having scored 6587 runs in 128 innings as an opener at an average of 58.29 and strike rate of 91.93. This is the highest average for an opener (min. 2000 runs) in ODI cricket history – higher than Jonny Bairstow (50.95), Hashim Amla (49.89), Sachin Tendulkar (48.29) and Brian Lara (46.08) who follow on this list.
Rohit has been in incredible form since January 2017. He has aggregated 3423 runs in just 60 innings in this period and is second only to Kohli on this count. His average of 67.11 is also second, again to Kohli and he has scored at a phenomenal rate of 95.32.
Rohit has registered 16 hundreds in this period – no one in world cricket has more – not even Kohli who has 15.
He has the ability to clear the rope at will and a great bat swing – not surprising then that Rohit also holds the record for hitting the maximum sixes in world cricket – 113 – since 2017 – even more than Chris Gayle (88)!
Rohit has 29 fifty-plus scores since 2017 – India has won 23 of these matches. That is a success percentage of 79.31%. Just for perspective, the corresponding percentage for Kohli is 74.19%.
Overall, Rohit is the eighth-highest scorer in India’s ODI history with 8554 runs in 207 innings at an average of 48.88 and strike rate of 88.47.
Rohit’s average in victorious matches (min. 40) for India is 59.64 – only Kohli (76.12) and Dhoni (68.6) average more in such matches.
Of a total of 8 double hundreds in ODI cricket, Rohit has registered three – such has been his appetite for big runs.
Rohit’s record suggest that he is already amongst the greatest batsmen in ODI history.
Can he now rise to the occasion and perform for India in the knockouts?
India vs Bangladesh | Rohit Sharma: India's Run-Machine At The Top
