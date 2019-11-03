Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Rohit Sharma Overtakes MS Dhoni, Becomes Most Capped Indian in T20Is

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma has become the most capped Indian T20I player as he leads the Men in Blue in the first contest of the three-match T20I rubber at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

November 3, 2019
The match is Sharma's 99th T20I, and he has overtaken MS Dhoni's current tally of 98 T20Is. It represents a long journey for Sharma, who made his debut in the format in India's victorious 2007 ICC World T20 campaign in South Africa.

The Mumbai batsman will also move to the third place on the list of players with most T20I appearances after Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (111) and Shahid Afridi (99).

Sharma was dismissed for 9 runs in the match after being LBW by Shafiul Islam, but overtook Virat Kohli's record for most runs scored in T20I cricket in his short stay at the crease. He was seven runs behind before the match started, but now has 2,452 runs to his name.

Rohit had earlier captained India to the Asia Cup victory last year when Kohli was rested.

Speaking on the eve of the match on Saturday, Rohit told reporters: "My job as a captain is very simple -- I just want to take the team forward from where Virat has left the team.

"What I have done at the limited opportunities that I have got is to maintain what Virat has done previously with the team. I am just trying to carry that forward."

