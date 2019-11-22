India vs Bangladesh: Saha Becomes Fifth Indian Keeper With 100 Test Dismissals

As Wriddhiman Saha completed the simple catch of Shadman Islam off the bowling of Umesh Yadav on Day 1 of the Pink Ball Test at Kolkata, he reached the milestone of 100 dismissals in Test matches, becoming the fifth Indian wicket-keeper to do so on the way.
Saha has proven himself to be the most skilled wicket-keeper that India has at the moment, earlier in the innings, he took a stunning catch off the bowling of Ishant Sharma to send Mahmudullah back to the pavilion. He followed that up with the routine catch of Islam to reach the milestone.
However, Saha is still a far way off from bettering or even getting near the record set by MS Dhoni, who has 294 dismissals to his name in 90 matches. The list also includes legendary names such as Syed Kirmani, Nayan Mongia and Kiran More.
Nonetheless, Saha still has many years of Test cricket ahead of him, and if he continues keeping the way he has been, he will yet be involved in many more Test dismissals. He will also be gunning for a place in India’s limited overs sides.
