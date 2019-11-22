Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

106 (30.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

99/2 (24.0)

India trail by 7 runs
Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

312/1 (87.0)

Australia lead by 72 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

144/4 (51.0)

New Zealand trail by 209 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh: Saha Becomes Fifth Indian Keeper With 100 Test Dismissals

Saha reached the milestone of 100 dismissals in Test matches, becoming the fifth Indian wicket-keeper to do so on the way.

Cricketnext Staff |November 22, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh: Saha Becomes Fifth Indian Keeper With 100 Test Dismissals

As Wriddhiman Saha completed the simple catch of Shadman Islam off the bowling of Umesh Yadav on Day 1 of the Pink Ball Test at Kolkata, he reached the milestone of 100 dismissals in Test matches, becoming the fifth Indian wicket-keeper to do so on the way.

Saha has proven himself to be the most skilled wicket-keeper that India has at the moment, earlier in the innings, he took a stunning catch off the bowling of Ishant Sharma to send Mahmudullah back to the pavilion. He followed that up with the routine catch of Islam to reach the milestone.

Saha stat

However, Saha is still a far way off from bettering or even getting near the record set by MS Dhoni, who has 294 dismissals to his name in 90 matches. The list also includes legendary names such as Syed Kirmani, Nayan Mongia and Kiran More.

Nonetheless, Saha still has many years of Test cricket ahead of him, and if he continues keeping the way he has been, he will yet be involved in many more Test dismissals. He will also be gunning for a place in India’s limited overs sides.​

bangladesh vs india 2019india vs bangladesh 2019sahaWriddhiman Saha

India vs Bangladesh | Virat Kohli vs Abu Jayed, Mohammed Shami vs Mushfiqur Rahim & Other Key Battles
Cricketnext Staff | November 21, 2019, 5:37 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Virat Kohli vs Abu Jayed, Mohammed Shami vs Mushfiqur Rahim & Other Key Battles

India vs Bangladesh | Captains Need to Use Pacers Differently in Test: Gambhir
Cricketnext Staff | November 21, 2019, 4:59 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Captains Need to Use Pacers Differently in Test: Gambhir

India vs Bangladesh | Fielding Biggest Challenge With Pink Ball, Says Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | November 21, 2019, 2:18 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Fielding Biggest Challenge With Pink Ball, Says Kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more