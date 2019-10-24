India vs Bangladesh | Sanju Samson Story Gets Another Chapter With India Call-Up

Talented. Stylish. Perennial man for the future. And yet, mercurial.
The Sanju Samson story gets another chapter in the form of a call up to the Indian squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman has been in the set up since he made his first-class debut in 2011. Over the years, he has made people look in awe with his strokeplay, filled with style and class. All those qualities are on display every IPL, where he oozes class for Rajasthan Royals. Not too many other batsmen can boast of two IPL centuries.
Yet, Samson is also known for inconsistency. His first-class average of 36.81 from 53 matches does not reflect his talent, and that's an area he has been criticised for in the past. Apart from inconsistency, Samson has also faced disciplinary issues; the Kerala Cricket Association had issued a show-cause notice to Samson in 2016 for alleged acts of indiscipline during Kerala’s Ranji Trophy campaign.
He allegedly broke his bat in the dressing room after getting out for a duck and also went out without informing anybody in the team management and returned later in the night.
Samson was let off with a warning and just when he seemed to be taking gradual steps to get back into national reckoning, he hit another roadblock last year when he failed a fitness test and lost his place in the India A squad for the tour of England.
Samson remained on and off through the last year; he managed only 343 runs from 14 innings in the Ranji Trophy last year, and 342 runs from 12 knocks in the IPL. Yet, it included a classy century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Those knocks always kept Samson in the loop, for they always promised plenty. The promise even made Gautam Gambhir call for Samson as the No. 4 in the ODI squad for the World Cup, although Samson is yet to make his ODI debut.
Samson has played one T20I, back in 2015 against Zimbabwe. It was merely as a back up when the seniors rested, and he lost his place as soon as the regulars came back. He struggled to get it back thanks to his inconsistency, even though every big knock was followed by calls for his inclusion and support for style.
Now, Samson seems to have got some of the consistency into his game. Samson was picked for the one-dayers against the visiting South Africa A side, and made his presence felt smashing 91 off just 48 deliveries in the fourth one-dayer. The knock made people take note, and that only improved in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Samson smashed an unbeaten 212 for Kerala against Goa and broke a slew of records in the process. The knock took just 129 balls, had 21 boundaries and 10 sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 164.34. It was also the fastest double hundred in List A history and the highest score in a Vijay Hazare trophy fixture.
Apart from that double-ton, Samson had scores of 67, 36 and 48 in three matches, showing he was playing a consistent role. The double-ton was the icing on the cake, and the knock that sealed a place in the Indian side.
Almost incredibly, he's only 24 now and yet seen the downs and ups.
It remains to be seen if Samson will get a game in the series. It might well happen that he's a back up for Rishabh Pant, as MSK Prasad said recently. Virat Kohli taking a break has given Samson an opportunity. If he gets a game, he should look to keep that spot for himself this time.
