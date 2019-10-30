India vs Bangladesh | Shakib's Absence Added Motivation not Handicap: Mahmudullah
Controversies chased them like shadows culminating in the suspension of Shakib Al Hasan but Bangladesh's T20 skipper Mahmudullah Riyad said on Wednesday that the top player's absence from the India tour will act more as motivation than handicap.
India vs Bangladesh | Shakib's Absence Added Motivation not Handicap: Mahmudullah
Controversies chased them like shadows culminating in the suspension of Shakib Al Hasan but Bangladesh's T20 skipper Mahmudullah Riyad said on Wednesday that the top player's absence from the India tour will act more as motivation than handicap.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 30, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
Shakib Al Hasan's Whatsapp Chat With Bookie Aggarwal Released by ICC
Cricketnext Staff | October 30, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
IPL 2018's Anti-Corruption Matters Handled by ICC: BCCI ACU Head on Shakib
Cricketnext Staff | October 29, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
ICC Bans Shakib Al Hasan for Two Years for Breaching Anti-Corruption Code
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Play-off T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019
OMA v HKDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Place Play off T20 | Thu, 31 Oct, 2019
TBC v TBCDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
SL v AUSMelbourne All Fixtures
Team Rankings