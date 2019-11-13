Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Shakib's Absence Like Losing Two Players: Mominul Haque

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque said Wednesday the absence of banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be like missing two players, as the team prepared for their two-Test series in India.

Ashish Pant |AFP |November 13, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Shakib's Absence Like Losing Two Players: Mominul Haque

Indore: Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque said Wednesday the absence of banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be like missing two players, as the team prepared for their two-Test series in India.

Bangladesh arrived in India in shock after Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with one-year suspended, for failing to declare illegal approaches by a bookmaker in 2018.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) ban ruled Shakib out of the tour and next year's World T20 in Australia.

The touring side is also missing prolific opener Tamim Iqbal, who took a break due to family reasons.

"We are missing three players in two players. Shakib bhai (brother) is two players in one, and then you have Tamim bhai," Mominul told reporters on the eve of the first Test in Indore starting Thursday.

"It is challenging, but I also see it as a chance to do well for the rest of the players."

Mominul, much to his surprise, was named Test captain in place of Shakib and the batsman feels the responsibility will only make him a better player.

"I will probably be playing like I have always played as a batsman," said the left-hander.

"The positive side of captaincy is that your cricket gyan (knowledge) becomes better."

The 28-year-old added: "It is a huge opportunity for me as one of the junior players. Not everyone becomes Test captain, so I want to take this opportunity to do something more for the country."

The series is Bangladesh's first in the newly introduced world Test championship led by India with two series sweeps under their belt.

Mominul said it was a "great opportunity" for Bangladesh's players to make an impression.

"Playing a full series against India is a great opportunity for everyone in the team," said Mominul.

"Everyone wants to start well here, and on top of it we are playing the Test championship. Makes it a bigger opportunity for the players."

The second match of the series will be a day-night affair with the pink ball making its India debut at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Mominul said "neither side has played pink-ball cricket", and that would spur them on to do well in the series.

india vs bangladesh 2019Mominul Haqueshakib al hasan

Related stories

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Placed on Top With Big Lead
Cricketnext Staff | November 13, 2019, 3:41 PM IST

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Placed on Top With Big Lead

Suspended From Cricket, Shakib Al Hasan Turns to Football
Cricketnext Staff | November 11, 2019, 11:29 AM IST

Suspended From Cricket, Shakib Al Hasan Turns to Football

India vs Bangladesh | Bangladesh Look Up to McKenzie for Tips to Tackle Ashwin-Jadeja: Mithun
Cricketnext Staff | November 13, 2019, 8:42 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Bangladesh Look Up to McKenzie for Tips to Tackle Ashwin-Jadeja: Mithun

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more