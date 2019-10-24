India vs Bangladesh | Shivam Dube's Rise from Mumbai to India T20I Squad

One of the most interesting buys ahead of the 2019 IPL was that of all-rounder Shivam Dube, who was picked up by Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 5 CR.
Having not done too badly in domestic cricket the year before with both bat and ball for Mumbai, Dube was expected to have a good IPL. He made his Twenty20 debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January 2016 and a year later made his one-day debut for the state team.
Dube, a thoroughbred from the cricketing stables of Mumbai, caught people’s eye when he hammered five sixes in five balls off left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh on the final day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match against Baroda in 2018, and has since consistently made the right noises.
The 2019 IPL however was not the brightest time for him as he finished with 40 runs from four games and zero wickets. That RCB did not do too well themselves wasn’t of great help either.
Such though had been his overall impact since arriving on the domestic cricket circuit, that the legendary Sunil Gavaskar earmarked him as a player to watch out for.
Five months later, on the basis of some fantastic performances, the Mumbai all-rounder has earned his maiden call up to the India team for the T20I series against Bangladesh next month, at a time when head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Kohli has made it clear that they are looking to build for the World Cup next year in Australia.
His strike-rate in T20s reads an exceptional 142.35 and with the ball as well he can crank up the speed.
A left handed lower middle order batsman who bowls right arm, qualities similar to Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar, Dube is an asset and that was on display for India A against South Africa A and with a was the Man of the Series in the three-match ‘Test’ series when touring the West Indies.
Dube’s recent performances suggest that the form hasn’t tapered off and he has improved with the ball, an aspect he is understood to have been working on in recent months.
In the Vijay Hazare trophy, Dube and Mumbai were knocked out in the quarter-finals against Chhattisgarh in rather unusual circumstances but he ended the tournament with five wickets in five games and a century against Karnataka.
Ahead of the IPL, Dube had spoken to Cricketnext and said, "Every player has a goal to play for the Indian team, and it's always at the back of my mind. Similar is the case with IPL, as that is where you get the recognition. But the key here is not to look too far ahead. I will take one game at a time since I want to make it count, both with the bat and ball in every match I play."
Home conditions and a troubled Bangladesh team could just be the slice of luck Dube needs on his first day of a job he will surely hope to be in for a long time.
