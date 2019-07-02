starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Snapshot: India Survive Bangladesh Scare

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Snapshot: India Survive Bangladesh Scare

India sealed their semifinal spot with a 28-run win over Bangladesh in Match 40 of ICC World Cup 2019. It was Rohit Sharma who set it up with a century and then it was Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya who shared seven wickets between them.

icc world cup 2019india vs bangladeshmustafizur rahmanrohit sharmaSnapshot

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Impressed by Bangladesh's 'Good Fight' vs India
Cricketnext Staff | July 2, 2019, 11:25 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Impressed by Bangladesh's 'Good Fight' vs India

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more