India sealed their semifinal spot with a 28-run win over Bangladesh in Match 40 of ICC World Cup 2019. It was Rohit Sharma who set it up with a century and then it was Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya who shared seven wickets between them.
India vs Bangladesh | Snapshot: India Survive Bangladesh Scare
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 2, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Impressed by Bangladesh's 'Good Fight' vs India
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019
NZ v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019
WI v AFGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019
BAN v PAKLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
IND v SLLeeds All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings