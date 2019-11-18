India vs Bangladesh | Sought Mohammed Shami’s Help And Hope to Bowl Like Him: Abu Jayed

While Bangladesh’s bowlers took a pounding at the hands of Mayank Agarwal in Indore, Abu Jayed stood tall and left his mark. He had a direct hand in the first five dismissals, the last being a catch at the boundary to dismiss Agarwal for 243.
In a bid to improve even further, the 26-year-old sought advice from Mohammed Shami, who stood out as India's best bowler in the first Test, with returns of 3/27 and 4/31 from two innings.
"I spoke with [Mohammad] Shami bhai yesterday [Saturday]. There are some similarities between him and me since we both use the seam. I have seen him bowl a lot of times and I paid extra attention to how he was bowling. I have compared his height to mine to find out if he is taller than me or of equal height. Then I figured maybe I could bowl like him,” Jayed said.
For the young fast bowler now the focus shifts to the second Test which is the Day/Night Test at the Eden Gardens.
“Our squad did have a practice session with the pink ball back at Dhaka but I was playing at NCL (National Cricket League) at that time. We have a practice session, after bowling with it I will understand the difference.
"I will discuss about our strategy [with the pink ball] with my coaches. As the ball is a new one, we also need to measure the amount of movement the ball gives off. I should also get a hold of the amount of swing that is on offer."
Jayed operates at a decent pace but his main aim has been to bowl in the right areas, a method that is backed by Bangladesh bowling coach Charles Langveldt.
"Langveldt's bowling philosophy is that we should not get too bogged down because of our lack of pace. A lot of Indian pacers are doing really well with not much pace. Follow the line they are bowling at. Don't worry about the pace, just try to bowl at the right spots," he said.
Jayed, who bowled well and maintained a probing line in Indore dismissed Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, almost had his five-for with Agarwal being the fifth scalp but for Imrul Kayes’ dropped chance in the slips.
Jayed, however, was pleased about dismissing Pujara and Kohli, whom he regards very highly.
"It's not frustrating; I don't bother about missed chances too much," he said of the dropped catch. "I believe it's part of cricket. I do accept that catches are supposed to be held on to but one can't change the past by thinking about it. If I keep thinking about the missed chances it will affect me adversely.
"That's why I try to create more chances at times like these because they might take those ones. For example, Saif took a great catch which dismissed Pujara, it is also a part of cricket. It was an amazing feeling to dismiss the two best batsmen of our times. Getting Virat Kohli's wicket was like a dream come true."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs Bangladesh | Sought Mohammed Shami’s Help And Hope to Bowl Like Him: Abu Jayed
In a bid to improve even further, the 26-year-old Abu jayed sought advice from Mohammed Shami, who stood out as India's best bowler in the first Test.
Related stories
Karthik Lakshmanan | November 17, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | With India's Pacers on the Rampage, Bangladesh Need Rahim at No. 4
Cricketnext Staff | November 16, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Don't Want Younger Players to Repeat My Mistakes: Virat Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | November 15, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Day-Night Test Will be a Challenge For Ashwin, Jadeja: Laxman
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSGabba, Brisbane
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings