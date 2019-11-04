Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Nelson

05 Nov, 201906:30 IST

2nd T20I: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Canberra

05 Nov, 201913:40 IST

1st T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Canberra

06 Nov, 201913:30 IST

1st ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Canberra

06 Nov, 201914:00 IST

Sourav Ganguly Thanks Teams for Playing in 'Tough Conditions'

Sourav Ganguly thanked Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the Bangladesh team playing the first T20I despite severe air pollution in the national capital.

PTI |November 4, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly Thanks Teams for Playing in 'Tough Conditions'

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday thanked Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the Bangladesh cricket team for agreeing to play the first T20 International despite severe air pollution in the national capital.

The Delhi government had issued health emergency across NCR as the toxic air quality in Delhi reached peak levels on Sunday morning with Air Quality Index (AQI) showing a staggering 999.

"Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff (sic) conditions .. well done bangladesh," BCCI president Ganguly tweeted from his official handle.

It was learnt that BCCI president was apprehensive as there could have been serious health concerns but both Rohit and the Bangladesh team management assured that they would like to play the game.

Ganguly has already said that next time when the board prepared itinerary for home games, they would be "more practical" about slotting matches in Delhi during post Diwali when air pollution is at its peak.

delhi pollutionindia vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh 2019New DelhiOff The Fieldsourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Tue, 05 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Nelson

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 05 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Canberra

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Canberra

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Canberra All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
see more