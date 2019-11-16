Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Speaking and Sharing Our Plans Has Helped Us: Ishant Sharma

Ishant said speaking with each other and and sharing their plans was the reason behind their success while Shami said focusing on his length and executing it nicely helped him.

IANS |November 16, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Speaking and Sharing Our Plans Has Helped Us: Ishant Sharma

The Indian pace trio comprising Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami ran through Bangladesh batting line-up as Virat Kohli and boys register a comfortable win by an innings and 130-run win over the visitors in the first Test of the two-match series at the Holkar Stadium, here on Saturday.

Ishant said speaking with each other and and sharing their plans was the reason behind their success while Shami said focusing on his length and executing it nicely helped him.

"We always enjoy each other's success, speak with each other and try and share our plans. It's difficult to explain his (Shami's) bowling renaissance, I have played quite a lot, I'm 31 (laughs), the bowling is taking a toll on my body, but I'm enjoying it, trying out different variations," Ishant said at the post-match presentation.

The next and final match between India and Bangladesh is all set to be a historic one as it will be the first time when both the sides play a Day-Night Test with the pink ball in Kolkata and Ishant felt he would need some tips from Shami for the upcoming game.

"Shami has played with the pink ball, need to ask him for a few tips," he expressed.

Meanwhile, an elated Shami said: "The more we get tired, the better fun we have. We push each other. We try to enjoy each other's success. I bowl alongside Ishant and Umesh as well. That makes it easier for me. I focus on my length and have been able to execute as well."

On the other hand, Umesh, who scalped four wickets in the game felt knowing his strengths has helped him improve as a bowler.

"I try to maintain the strength. Earlier, the new ball was for pacers. But now we know our strengths. We try to take wickets with the ball and make it easier for spinners. I try to deliver whatever is expected of me," Umesh expressed.

