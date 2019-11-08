Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Spinners Key in Helping Restrict Opposition Batsmen in T20s: Sundar

Bangladesh eventually could manage only 153/6 after the spinners applied the brakes and Sundar explained that the team was happy to have restricted them to a total lesser than what was expected.

Cricketnext Staff |November 8, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
Just as the Bangladesh top order was looking to cut loose in Rajkot against India’s young fast bowlers, namely Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar, the spinners struck did the trick for Rohit Sharma.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar dismissed Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar before any of them could get a move on to restrict Bangladesh to 4/103 in the 13th over.

After the match Sundar said that in T20 cricket spinners are a very important part of a team as they help slow things down and also had praise for his senior partner Chahal who finished with figures of 2/28.

"Spinners have a big role to play in the shortest format of the game as they take the pace away from the ball. It is all about knowing what to do," Sundar said.

"Chahal knows what batsmen are trying to do. He is very clever as he is very experienced. He has played a lot of IPL games so he is calm and composed under pressure. Chahal is very experienced in this format and he knows what to do to take wickets in the middle overs. He is definitely an asset for any team he plays for.”

Bangladesh eventually could manage only 153/6 after the spinners applied the brakes and Sundar explained that the team was happy to have restricted them to a total lesser than what was expected.

"We thought 180 was a par score on this wicket. Restricting them to 153, as a bowling unit, we did an excellent job. We were lucky with the toss in this game, we thought anywhere around 160 was a good score to restrict Bangladesh to. Spinners' role was very important on this wicket and it was very important to vary the pace," he added.

Once the bowlers had done their bit, skipper Rohit Sharma stepped up and made the chase look routine with his brilliant stroke-making. Rohit smashed 85 off 43 deliveries which included six boundaries and as many maximums, and helped take the pressure of his opening partners Shikhar Dhawan, who has experienced a slump in form.

“If he bats like this, it's a treat for anyone in the stadium. Certain boundaries he hit were unbelievable. I also think from a bowler‘s point of view. There were a few balls they executed really well but Rohit as usual, was on song today.”

“If Rohit is having a good time, it's really hard to stop him. Especially when he's batting brilliantly like this, if he's in a good mood.”

“Honestly, I had the best seat in the ground,” he said.

With the series tied at 1-1, India and Bangladesh will next lock horns in the final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, November 10, in Nagpur.

