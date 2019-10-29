India vs Bangladesh | Supply of Pink Balls a Concern Ahead of Proposed Day-Night Test

As India await Bangladesh’s go-ahead on playing a Day-night Test in the two-match series, it seems there could be more than just a problem of both teams agreeing to play under lights at the Eden Gardens.
The BCCI are facing concerns with regards to the supply of quality pink balls ahead of Bangladesh’s tour of India.
“The board will need over 24 new balls at least to give to the teams for practice and play the match. Then there’s the need to have a library where you have replaceable balls at any point. That’s the tough part,” an official told The Times of India.
In India, SG balls are used for Test cricket and the makers have been criticized recently for their poor quality red-balls.
The pink balls were used on a trial basis in the domestic circuit in India for Duleep Trophy in 2016, but the experiment did not take off.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said on Monday that he remained hopeful that Bangladesh will agree to play the first-ever day-night Test featuring India. The Test is scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens from November 22 to 26.
The former Indian captain also confirmed that Virat Kohli is on board with the idea of a pink-ball Test.
“I must say that Virat Kohli is agreeable to it. There are reports that he does not want to play day-night Tests which is not the fact. So once the captain of India is agreeable to it, life becomes a lot easier. We will see how we can push it. The game needs to move forward,” Ganguly had said.
