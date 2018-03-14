Nidahas Trophy 2018: Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar Take India Into Final With 17-run Win Over Bangladesh

10 runs off the final over from Siraj as Bangladesh fell short by 17 runs in the game. Mushfiqur remains unbeaten on 72, but that was just not enough. But brilliant bowling from Washington on the night to finish with 3/22 from his 4. Not to forget the brilliant 19th over from Shardul Thakur as he gave away just 5 runs. In the end, Bangladesh could only manage 159/6
Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.