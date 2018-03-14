Nidahas Trophy 2018: Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar Take India Into Final With 17-run Win Over Bangladesh

20:23(IST)

Raina and Rohit now dealing in sixes here. Abu Hider at the receiving end here as Rohit first pulls the pacer into the mid-wicket fence off the front foot before Raina shows him that he can do the same as he smashes it much flatter. The end result is maximums in both the cases. Rohit finishes with another one as the score reads 161/1 after 18 overs as 21 runs come in.