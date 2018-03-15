Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Nidahas Trophy 2018: Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar Take India Into Final With 17-run Win Over Bangladesh

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 15, 2018, 8:54 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 Match 5, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 14 March, 2018

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bowl)

India beat Bangladesh by 17 runs

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma

Highlights

22:26(IST)

10 runs off the final over from Siraj as Bangladesh fell short by 17 runs in the game. Mushfiqur remains unbeaten on 72, but that was just not enough. But brilliant bowling from Washington on the night to finish with 3/22 from his 4. Not to forget the brilliant 19th over from Shardul Thakur as he gave away just 5 runs. In the end, Bangladesh could only manage 159/6

22:17(IST)

5 runs in the 19th over of the innings and that is just brilliant bowling from Shardul Thakur as he uses the change of pace to perfection here. Great show from the man who is leading the attack in the absence of the senior bowlers. Bangladesh's score reads 149/5 as they now need 28 runs off the last over.

22:12(IST)

16 runs from the Siraj over here as he also ends up bowling a no-ball and that did not help the cause as that gave Bangladesh an extra delivery and they scored 4 more from it to make a 12-run over into a 16-run over. The score reads 144/5 after 18 overs as Bangladesh now need 33 from the last 2 overs.

22:08(IST)

WICKET! Shardul has done it. Gets the important wicket of Shabbir for 27 off 23 balls as this was a much-need wicket considering the situation in the match. This wicket gets India right back into the game as the score reads 128/5 after 17 overs here.

21:59(IST)

4 runs from the Washington over as Bangladesh now needed 61 runs from the last 30 balls. But the spinner shows great calmness as he keeps Mushfiqur quite and ensures that his skipper is happy. Bangladesh's score reads 120/4 after 16 overs and they now need 57 from 24 balls.

21:55(IST)

7 runs from the Vijay Shankar over here as India look to tighten the screws and seal the game here. But Mushfiqur and Shabbir are looking to fight this one out. Shankar mixed his balls really well and that helped the cause. The score reads 116/4 after 15 overs

21:50(IST)

5 runs from the Shardul Thakur over as he makes a good comeback after giving away 19 runs in the first over. But Mushfiqur and Shabbir need to score as many runs as they can as they need 68 from 36 balls with 6 wickets in the bag. The score reads 109/4 after 14

21:45(IST)

10 runs from the Chahal over as Shabbir turns the over around off the last ball with a huge six and skipper Rohit Sharma is not at all impressed and is seen making signs to Chahal that it was about bowling one more good ball. But that one was short and the perfect answer from the batsman. Bangladesh's score reads 104/4

21:40(IST)

14 runs from the Vijay Shankar over now as Mushfirqur and Sabbir are looking to both counter attack now and ensure that they take the team as close to the target as possible before they finally hit the 'overdrive' gear. The score reads 94/4 after 12 overs here as 8 overs are still to be bowled.

21:35(IST)

16 runs from the Siraj over as Mushfiqur has realised the need to counter attack as the wicket is only going to get lower and slower. Plays a couple of really beautiful shots here as the score moves to 80/4 after 11 overs

21:30(IST)

3 runs from the Vijay Shankar over here as the Indians have further tightened their grip on the game here. The wicket is not conducive for batting and the ball is stopping and the Indian bowlers are looking to make use of that as the score reads 64/4 after 10 overs. Just 60 balls left in the game as Bangladesh need 113 runs.

21:28(IST)

WICKET! 4 runs from the Chahal over, but more importantly, the leg-spinner has got the wicket of Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah for 11 as he hits the short ball straight to KL Rahul in the deep who does not miss too many. The score reads 61/4 after 9 overs as the game is in the bag for India here.

21:21(IST)

4 runs from the Vijay Shankar over here as the Bangladesh batsmen are looking to make this count and stitch a partnership here before they can try and maybe look to chase this one down. The wicket is surely not the most conducive for batting and that will be on their mind. The score reads 57/3 after 8 overs

21:17(IST)

5 runs from the Chahal over as Mushfiqur starts with a reverse sweep to get a boundary first up and build the pressure on the bowlers. But the leg-spinner shows that he has the guile to keep things tight after that one. The score reads 53/3 after 7

21:14(IST)

WICKET! Washington Sundar has done it again as he gets the wicket of Tamim Iqbal. This was the big wicket and he cleans the opener up to bring India right on top. Mahmudullah does hit back to back boundaries after that, but the game is definitely tilted in favour of India here now.

21:08(IST)

Chahal starts really well as he gives away just 3 runs from his first over. The Indians need to pick wickets and restrict the flow of runs if they want to take the game away from the Bangladesh batsmen. The wicket too isn't the most conducive for batting here. The score reads 39/2 after 5 overs

21:04(IST)

WICKET! Another brilliant over here from Washington Sundar as he gets the wicket of Soumya. Cleans up the batsman for just 1 as Bangladesh's score reads 36/2 after 4 overs. That was a wild swing and the batsman missed the line of the ball completely there. Good work from the spinner.

21:00(IST)

19 runs from the Shardul over as Tamim gets stuck into him to hit three boundaries and a six. Could this be the over that the Bangladesh batsmen needed to get the mojo back and make a comeback into the game after losing Liton? The score reads 32/1 after 3 overs for Bangladesh.

20:56(IST)

WICKET! Brilliant bowling from Washington Sundar as he teases Liton Das out and then getting the ball to zip in through bat and pad for Dinesh Karthik to stump him. The batsman goes for 7 as the score reads 12/1 after 2 overs as the spinner gives away 4 runs from the over.

20:49(IST)

Siraj does not start too well. Gives away 8 runs from the first over, including a boundary for Tamim as he smashed it to the point boundary. Bangladesh will need Tamim and Liton to carry on the good work and give the team a good platform at the end of the powerplay. The score reads 8/0

20:36(IST)

WICKET! Rubel runs out Rohit for 89 off the last ball of the innings to ensure that the Indian total ends on 176/3 on a wicket that has not looked the best for batting. Raina feels that India will be able to defend that one. Rohit Sharma’s score of 89 runs is his highest score against Bangladesh in a T20I

20:36(IST)

20:30(IST)

WICKET! Rubel gets Raina for 47 off the first ball of the 20th over as the batsman looks to clear the deep square-leg boundary, but he fails to do that. Can Rohit now get a century as he will be at the crease with 5 balls to go in the innings. The score reads 172/2

20:27(IST)

100-run partnership comes up for Rohit and Raina as the Bangladesh bowlers have suddenly started to look clueless here and the Indian batsmen are making the most of it. Mustafizur gives 11 runs away from the 19th over of the innings as Rohit now stands on 88 and looking to score another hundred. India's score reads 172/1

20:23(IST)

Raina and Rohit now dealing in sixes here. Abu Hider at the receiving end here as Rohit first pulls the pacer into the mid-wicket fence off the front foot before Raina shows him that he can do the same as he smashes it much flatter. The end result is maximums in both the cases. Rohit finishes with another one as the score reads 161/1 after 18 overs as 21 runs come in.

20:18(IST)

Mustafizur proves to be expensive as he gives away 14 runs from the over as Raina first slashes one over the head of the third-man fielder before Rohit Sharma hits obe into the mid-wicket stands. A good catch in the crowd as the score moves to 140/1 with three overs to go.

20:13(IST)

Mahmudullah brings himself on to make use of the little help on the wicket which is not playing as fast as it normally does, but he gives away 9 runs from the over as Raina picked a boundary early and then picked singles to keep the scoreboard moving. India's score reads 126/1 after 16 overs.

20:09(IST)

Rubel's over ends with the bowler still furious that Mustafizur failed to stop a simple ball at the fine-leg boundary. Raina followed that up with a chip over the mid-on fielder to get another boundary. The over ends with another double for Raina towards long leg. That is 13 runs from the over as the score reads 117/1 after 15 overs.

20:02(IST)

Raina opening up here now as he slog sweeps Mehedi into the mid-wicket fence for a six. He follows that up with a straight drive over the bowler's head after taking a few steps down the track. This is the perfect start as the Indians now mean business and want to finish well. The score reads 104/1 after 14 overs

19:59(IST)

13th T20I FIFTY for Rohit Sharma here. He has not played his best innings here, but he has struck it out and made his way to another 50 in international cricket. India's score reads 93/1 after 13 overs. The platform is set for the Indians to finish with a flurry.

19:54(IST)

4 runs from the Mustafizur over here as he has made it difficult to score off him on this wicket which has not been the most conducive for batting. Rohit and Raina at the crease and they will look to finish well here as the score reads 84/1 after 12 overs with Rohit batting on 44.

PREVIEW IND vs BAN: Buoyant after registering a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, a confident Rohit Sharma-led India would aim to seal a final berth in the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series when they face a tricky Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. The live broadcast of the match will be shown on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary. Also watch the match live on JioTV. The match is scheduled to start at 7.00 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis. By no means would Bangladesh be pushovers in the shortest format of the game as well after their record 215-run chase against Sri Lanka and a win against India will bolster their chances of making it to Sunday's final. India lost to Sri Lanka unexpectedly in the tournament opener but came back strongly to beat both Bangladesh and the hosts consecutively. A defeat may not be end of the road for India as it will then depend on the outcome of the final game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The net run-rate will also be a factor. India don't have key players including regular captain Virat Kohli for this tri-series meant to give the younger crop a chance. A few players such as Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel are yet to play a game in the tournament but the likes of all-rounder Vijay Shankar -- playing in place of Hardik Pandya -- and paceman Shardul Thakur have done well. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been out of form and the Mumbai batsman would like to hit the purple patch as soon as possible. Rohit's sudden slump does not augur well for the team as well as his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. India have not got good starts in the tournament despite Shikhar Dhawan's (153) blazing form as Rohit has been dismissed cheaply in all the matches. Suresh Raina has got his 20s while Manish Pandey has remained steady in the middle-order. Dinesh Karthik's 39 off 25 balls against Sri Lanka has ensured that Rishabh Pant will continue to warm the dug-out. Coming to Bangladesh, in their first meeting India did well to restrict them to 139 but in their very next match, the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim hammered the Sri Lankan attack into submission chasing down the highest-ever target on Sri Lankan soil. India's bowling has seen IPL's costliest domestic buy Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore) going for runs in all three matches. Thakur has done well in the last two games while Vijay Shankar has also been steady with his variations. In-form wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been expensive in both games against Sri Lanka while off-spinner Washington Sundar has shone opening the bowling in the Powerplay overs in every game.
Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.

