India vs Bangladesh | T20Is Best Chance for Bangladesh to Beat India in India: VVS Laxman

Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the series and in his absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the rubber starting November 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the capital.

IANS |October 31, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | T20Is Best Chance for Bangladesh to Beat India in India: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman feels the upcoming three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh will be a tough one for the hosts as they lack experience in the middle-order when it comes to their batting.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the series and in his absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the rubber starting November 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the capital.

"It will be a tough series for the home team since Bangladesh are travelling with a strong side, but I feel the series will be 2-1 in favour of India," Laxman said while speaking at the Game Plan show on Star Sports.

"Also with the form Rohit and KL Rahul are in right now, with (Shikhar) Dhawan looking at establishing himself, I am backing the Indian batting power to win the series," he added.

The 44-year-old further believes the upcoming series is the best opportunity for Bangladesh, which has a great batting depth, to beat India in their den.

"This is the best opportunity for team Bangladesh to beat India in their home soil since they have depth in their batting line-up," said Laxman.

"However, on their bowling department pressure will be more on Mustafizur (Rahim) to deliver since the fast-bowling line-up looks inexperienced compared to their spin bowler in the team.

"Mustafizur would need to play key-role in picking-up early wickets with the new ball, since Virat is not there in the side and team India seems to be little inexperienced in the middle order," he added.

He also insisted that Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar will hold the key to India's bowling in the three T20Is because of the spin-friendly conditions which will be on offer across the three venues during the series.

"There is a lot of inexperience in this bowling line up so I hope Yuzendra Chahal plays all three matches," said Laxman.

"I think it's a great opportunity for other young players like Krunal Pandya to win matches and bowl those tough overs to emerge victorious."

After Delhi, the remaining two T20I games will be played in Rajkot (November 7) and Nagpur (November 10). Following this, the two teams will lock horns in the two-match Test series, the second of which will be a pink-ball affair.

